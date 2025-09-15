The post Bitcoin Price Prediction This Week, SEP 15-21: Will the Fed Rate Cut Spark a Rally? appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The crypto market is heading into one of its most important weeks of the year. All eyes are on Bitcoin price as the U.S. Federal Reserve prepares to announce its decision on interest rates on September 17.

Meanwhile, analyst CrypNuevo believes these events could trigger a massive rally for Bitcoin, while altcoins are already showing signs of gaining strength.

Bitcoin Slows Ahead of Fed Decision

Crypto analyst CrypNuevo says markets often go quiet before big economic news, like the Federal Reserve’s rate decision. He calls this the “spectator effect,” where traders wait and watch instead of making big moves.

Right now, Bitcoin is showing the same pattern. It’s moving in a tight range between $114,000 and $115,577, which suggests traders are staying cautious. Many prefer to hold back when they’re unsure how prices might react.

But once Wednesday’s FOMC decision drops, Bitcoin could see fireworks.

Why It’s Not Just “Sell the News”

Unlike others, the analyst argues a rate cut won’t spark an immediate correction, because;

Bitcoin isn’t at new highs this week, which reduces the risk of a sharp dump.

Fresh liquidity enters the system with a cut, and since sentiment isn’t overheated, the market has room to grow.

For BTC, he sees a possible dip toward $113K–$112K, but views it as an opportunity to reload. He also flagged LINK and XRP as altcoins he’s eyeing for swing-long entries. On the upside, he’s watching $119.2K as a key level to start taking profits.

Altcoin Market Shows Strength

While Bitcoin waits, the altcoin market is already showing life. Analyst Sykodelic pointed to the TOTAL3/ETH ratio, which has started to reverse after one of the steepest weekly drops ever on the MACD.

This suggests altcoins could be gearing up for a strong recovery, especially if Ethereum begins to climb higher, trading near $4600.

Signs of momentum are everywhere. BNB reached new highs, Solana (SOL) is nearing its peak, DOGE made strong moves, and smaller coins like PUMP surged 40% to an $8 billion valuation.

On top of that, lesser-known tokens such as $eMDR and $OVPP jumped over 100% on shorter timeframes. This shows that money is flowing deeper into the market as investors shift into “risk-on” mode.