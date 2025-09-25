Bitcoin Price Prediction Today: Can The Coin Recover From the 7 Day Low?

Bitcoin (BTC) is currently trading near $113,582 (25 September 2025) following a massive liquidation that happened on September 23, which wiped out approximately $1.8B in leveraged positions, according to September 2025 cryptocurrency market data.

The current trading price of Bitcoin highlights the early signs of recovery after the present corrections driven by significant factors, including macroeconomic pressures and leveraged liquidation.

According to Steven Hart, a prominent trading coach and host of the YouTube channel “The Trading Channel”, Bitcoin has stabilized at over $113,000, with strong support holding.

Steven added that, by three to four percent this week, the continuous strong institutional inflows could empower Bitcoin to rise, significantly reaching the range between $119,500 -$130,000.

Similarly, the forthcoming United States GDP (Gross Domestic Product) information and unemployment claims could impact crypto market sentiment and lift BTC above the resistance levels of $115,500.

Bitcoin Hit a Seven-Day Low

Over the past week, the highest price of Bitcoin (BTC) was $117,902, which indicates a reduction from its current low, and its seven-day low is approximately $111,371.

On Wednesday, Bitcoin encountered further declines by extending its depreciation for the 4th day, and its testing session reduced to near $111000, considered as the weakest level in about 2 weeks.

Michael Saylor, Well known Bitcoin advocate and Executive Chairman of MicroStrategy, said that continuous purchasing by large Bitcoin exchange-traded capital on behalf of enhanced corporate adoption of BTC and institutional investors could resume the Bitcoin rally towards the year-end.

The current cycle of Bitcoin displays similarities with the 2015-2018 and 2018-2022 bull runs, where the all-time high “ happened only two to three months beyond where we recently stand when examined from BTC’s cycle low. “, according to Glassnode, a financial Consultant.

Similar price movements and rebounds were analysed in other cryptocurrencies like ETH, which was about 0.2%, under $4200, and also both DOGE and XRP increased around two percent to $0.24 to $2.87, respectively.

Bitcoin has moved downward to a short-term low, testing support recently reached near $111,332. This downturn in the crypto market positions Bitcoin below its twenty-day and fifty-day EMA (Exponential Moving Average), but its outlook for the long-term period remains positive because it is still trading above its average range of 100 days and 200 days, according to September 2025 cryptocurrency market data.

The driving factors of the Market include regulatory clarity, psychology of investors, institutional interest, supply/demand dynamics, macroeconomic shifts, news events, and institutional interest, as per the report.

Potential for BTC’s short-term gains towards $117000 with mid-to-long-term recovery targeting $150000-$180000 by the end of 2025, and further target of $250000 by 2030, as suggested by technical analysis and institutional accumulation reports.

Bitcoin highlights the signs of recovery from its seven-day low, assisted by enhanced institutional interest and strong technical indicators. Anyhow, the potential macroeconomic and market volatility helps Bitcoin experience a period of cautious optimism in the forthcoming days.

