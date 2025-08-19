Bitcoin price prediction: Will the correction send BTC below $110,000 before year-end?

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/19 23:23
Key Takeaways

Spot Taker CVD data indicates that sellers have been dominating the market. Bitcoin’s major liquidation levels stand at $113,985 on the lower side and $117,523 on the upper side.

Amid this uncertainty, Bitcoin’s [BTC] price prediction has become a key topic of discussion as the price continues to face downside momentum.

This trend started with the formation of bearish patterns and ongoing profit-taking after the price recently hit a new high.

 Spot Taker CVD hints at sellers’ dominations

This profit-taking and the signs of the price continuing its momentum are further strengthened by the on-chain metric Spot Taker CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta).

According to CryptoQuant’s Spot Taker CVD data, sellers have been dominating the market, signaling strong downside pressure.

The latest red bar on the Spot Taker CVD chart suggests strong sell orders, or in other words, significant selling pressure in the market. Based on past performance, this has also been associated with massive price declines.

Bitcoin: Spot Taker CVDBitcoin: Spot Taker CVD

Source: CryptoQuant

Looking at the current market sentiment, a crypto community shared a post on X noting,

They added that if the Bitcoin monthly chart forms a bearish pinbar candlestick, it could trigger massive downside momentum.

Current price momentum 

At press time, Bitcoin was at $115,076, down 0.65% in the past 24 hours. The asset has also lost 7.35% over the past five trading sessions and 2.35% in the past week.

This continuous price drop appears to be affecting trader and investor participation, as Bitcoin’s trading volume has declined by 10% compared to the previous day.

Bitcoin price action and technical analysis 

AMBCrypto’s technical analysis suggests that Bitcoin’s price prediction for the coming days appears bearish, with the asset poised to continue its downside momentum.

On the daily chart, Bitcoin has already formed a bearish divergence and has since lost 7.3% of its value. 

In addition, Bitcoin has formed a strong bearish engulfing candlestick pattern, further strengthening the bearish outlook.

Bitcoin price actionBitcoin price action

Source: TradingView

Based on recent price action and historical patterns, this bearish outlook has turned Bitcoin’s price prediction negative and could result in a 4% dip.

If this happens, there is a strong possibility that the asset could drop to $110,750 or even lower.

At present, the technical indicator Supertrend is still green and hovers below the Bitcoin price. This suggests that the asset is in an uptrend, with bulls dominating.

Bitcoin on-chain metrics

Given the current market sentiment, investors and long-term holders appear to be accumulating Bitcoin.

CoinGlass’s BTC spot inflow/outflow data reveals that $39.95 million worth of BTC has moved out of exchanges, suggesting potential accumulation that could ease selling pressure.

BTC Spot Inflow/OutflowBTC Spot Inflow/Outflow

Source: CoinGlass

In addition, major liquidation levels for Bitcoin stand at $113,985 on the lower side and $117,523 on the upper side, where traders are over-leveraged.

