Bitcoin Price Reacts Instantly to August US CPI Data

2025/09/11 20:42
Bitcoin
SecondLive
Grand Base
The last US CPI data ahead of the highly anticipated FOMC meeting next week just came out, and the numbers are mostly in line with what experts predicted.

The regular Consumer Price Index matched precisely the forecast of 2.9% on a yearly basis. However, the monthly projection of a 0.3% increase was outpaced by the actual rise of 0.4%.

The Core CPI, which excludes more volatile sectors like food and energy, was also spot on with the expectations at 3.1% YoY and 0.3% MoM.

These CPI numbers have particular importance for the overall financial markets as the US Fed is set to have its next FOMC meeting in less than a week. After the most recent Jackson Hole speech, market experts believe Fed Chair Jerome Powell will finally follow Trump’s advice and lower the key interest rates after failing to do so in 2025.

Bitcoin’s price reacted immediately to the CPI announcement today. The asset had climbed to $114,000, and it jumped to a new multi-week peak of $114,500 before it suddenly dropped by a grand. As of press time, it’s back to $114,000.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

The post Bitcoin Price Reacts Instantly to August US CPI Data appeared first on CryptoPotato.

LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/11 19:53
The annual rate of the US core CPI in August was 3.1%, and the annual rate of the US CPI in August was 2.9%.

PANews reported on September 11th that according to Jinshi, the U.S. core CPI annual rate for August was 3.1%, in line with expectations of 3.10% and the previous reading of 3.10%. The U.S. core CPI monthly rate in August was 0.3%, in line with expectations and the previous value of 0.30%. The U.S. unadjusted CPI annual rate in August was 2.9%, in line with expectations of 2.90% and the previous value of 2.70%. The U.S. CPI monthly rate in August was 0.4%, in line with expectations of 0.30% and the previous value of 0.20%.
PANews2025/09/11 20:30
JPMorgan Chase: Strategy was "snubbed" by the S&P 500 Index, sounding the alarm for corporate Bitcoin reserves

PANews reported on September 11th that, according to CoinDesk, despite meeting the technical eligibility criteria, Strategy (MSTR)'s application to join the S&P 500 index was rejected. JPMorgan Chase believes this indicates the market's growing caution toward companies acting as Bitcoin funds. The decision not only frustrated Strategy, but also dealt a blow to companies that have followed its model of accumulating Bitcoin on their balance sheets. JPMorgan Chase pointed out that the inclusion of Strategy in other major benchmark indices, such as the Nasdaq 100 and MSCI, has quietly opened a backdoor for Bitcoin to enter retail and institutional portfolios, but the S&P 500's decision may mark the limit of this trend and may prompt other index providers to reconsider the inclusion of existing Bitcoin-weighted companies. JPMorgan Chase noted that Nasdaq's requirement for shareholder approval before issuing new shares to purchase cryptocurrencies has exacerbated pressure. Strategy has abandoned its commitment to non-dilution and is willing to issue shares at low price-to-earnings ratios to purchase cryptocurrencies. Currently, corporate crypto reserves are facing weak stock prices, slowing issuance, and waning investor interest, raising questions about the sustainability of their models. Investors and index providers may favor crypto companies with actual operating businesses.
PANews2025/09/11 20:10
