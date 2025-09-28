Bitcoin Price Stuck Below $110,000: Here’s What to Expect in the Coming Days

According to a report published by cryptocurrency options analysis platform GreeksLive on September 27, sentiments are complexly divided among market participants.

According to the data, some investors sold Bitcoin (BTC) calls at $110,000, while others bought puts at $109,000. These opposing positions reflect skepticism about the market’s fourth-quarter outlook. Some investors are calling the optimistic forecasts circulating on social media “overblown” and labeling the recent price action as “foolish price behavior.”

The report also notes that volatility has significantly tightened as the weekend approaches, making large price swings “unlikely.” However, many traders took profits on both ETH call options and BTC put options, tending to close their positions before carrying them into the weekend.

On the other hand, although the market is talking about a $112,000 BTC target for the weekend, investors’ current positioning remains more cautious and partially bearish.

