Bitcoin Price Targets Include a Return to Take $110,000 Liquidity

Bitcoin (BTC) missed a key daily close into Friday as traders expected short-term BTC price losses.BTC/USD one-hour chart. Source: Cointelegraph/TradingView
Bitcoin adds headwinds after daily close miss
Data from Cointelegraph Markets Pro and TradingView showed that BTC/USD narrowly avoided a daily close above $117,200.
This had been one of the key lines in the sand on short timeframes — a reclaim would allow price to revisit $120,000, analysis said.
“Once we gain this level the way to $120K is open in my opinion,” popular trader Crypto Caesar wrote Thursday in part of an X post on the topic alongside an explanatory chart.BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Crypto Caesar/X
Crypto investor and entrepreneur Ted Pillows predicted downward BTC price pressure continuing through the week’s options expiry event.
“$BTC failed to reclaim the $117,200 level again. Today, $4.9 trillion in US stock futures and options will expire,” he told X followers.BTC/USDT one-day chart. Source: Ted PIllows/X
Trader bids create $113,000 BTC price “magnet”
Other arguments in favor of lower levels focused on exchange order-book liquidity.
Updating X followers, trading resource TheKingfisher noted that most liquidity now lies below the price. The area between $110,000 and $113,000 was of particular interest.
Onchain analytics platform Glassnode agreed, noting shifts in order-book composition after Wednesday’s Federal Reserve meeting.
There, the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowered interest rates for the first time in 2025, leading to new all-time highs for both gold and US stock markets.
“Post FOMC, we can see that $BTC shorts at 117k were taken out, and long liquidations are appearing at 112.7k,” Glassnode summarized.
