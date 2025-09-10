Bitcoin Price Today; Cardano Latest News & Best Crypto Tokens to Buy in September?

September has started strongly for the crypto market. Bitcoin is holding above $110,000, maintaining momentum as ETF optimism builds. Cardano is gaining attention again thanks to its shift in development strategy. And one new token, Layer Brett, is turning heads with high staking rewards and fast-growing community traction. As Q4 approaches, traders are keeping a close eye on what to buy now for the next big move.
Bitcoin (BTC) is trading around $112,000, with intraday moves between $110,685 and $112,866, holding support above the six-figure mark it reclaimed earlier this year. Analysts are watching the $112,500 resistance level, which, if broken, could send BTC toward $120,000 in the short term.
Institutional interest is once again picking up, fueled by anticipation around upcoming spot ETF approvals. Several proposals are under review across the U.S. and Europe, and the market is reacting with renewed confidence. While Bitcoin remains the backbone of crypto portfolios, many short-term investors are turning their attention to higher-upside altcoins for the final stretch of 2025.
Cardano (ADA) is currently priced at $0.8601, with recent moves ranging between $0.827 and $0.868, finding solid support just above the $0.80 zone. It hasn’t delivered the same explosive gains as Solana or Ethereum lately, but ADA is showing strength during periods of broader volatility.
What’s different now is Cardano’s development pace. Founder Charles Hoskinson recently announced that Cardano’s engineering team has adopted a 24/7 global development model, designed to push the highly anticipated Leios upgrade forward more quickly. The upgrade could boost Cardano’s scalability by 30x to 65x, marking a key step in its evolution as a competitive Layer 1 chain.
Historically known for its academic and methodical approach, Cardano is now signaling a shift toward faster execution. This move may help the network regain relevance as investors look for platforms that can keep up with both tech demands and market momentum.
The meme coin sector is heating up again, but this time, traders are gravitating toward projects with more than just hype. Layer Brett (LBRETT) is one of the most talked-about tokens in early September. Built on Ethereum Layer 2, it combines lightning-fast transactions and near-zero gas fees with viral meme appeal and early staking incentives.
Currently in presale, $LBRETT is priced at exactly $0.0055 and has already raised over $3.2 million. Users can stake immediately through MetaMask or Trust Wallet with no KYC required.
What’s more, Layer Brett has a clear roadmap: NFT integration, gamified staking, and plans for multichain support. The token supply is fixed at 10 billion, making it deflationary by design. A $1 million giveaway is also running to fuel community growth.
In a market where many meme coins lack real infrastructure, Layer Brett is positioning itself as a serious contender in the Ethereum Layer 2 space.
Bitcoin and Cardano offer strong foundations for long-term growth, especially for conservative investors. But traders hunting for higher risk-reward setups are paying closer attention to projects like Layer Brett.
With staking live, a low presale price, and rising momentum, $LBRETT might be the best crypto to buy now for those betting on the next wave of meme-driven altcoins. As September unfolds, a balanced strategy could mean blending core assets with select new opportunities that offer serious upside.
Presale: LayerBrett | Fast & Rewarding Layer 2 Blockchain
Telegram: Telegram: View @layerbrett
X: (1) Layer Brett (@LayerBrett) / X.