Bitcoin Price Update: BTC Holds Range Between Yet Analysts Back Remittix To Outperform With 20x Potential

Par : Blockchainreporter
2025/09/07 18:40
NEAR
NEAR$2.437+1.75%
Bitcoin
BTC$111,088.76+0.21%
GAINS
GAINS$0.02742+1.36%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02603-1.06%

bitcoin16 main Remittix 6469 2

The cryptocurrency market remains volatile, as Bitcoin is stuck in a narrow range, sending investors into panic. Some analysts are biding their time until Bitcoin makes its next big move, but others are increasingly identifying high-potential projects.

One name that keeps surfacing in investment discussions is Remittix (RTX), a PayFi altcoin that could return 20x returns in the coming cycle.

Remittix 6469 1

Bitcoin Price Holds Steady

Bitcoin is in a rising trend channel in the medium-long term. This shows that investors have bought the currency at higher prices over time, which indicates good development for the currency.

BTC has met the objective at  $115,727 after breaking the rectangle formation. The price has now fallen, but the formation indicates further rise. The currency is approaching support at $106,000, which may give a positive reaction.

However, a break below $106,000 will be a negative signal. The RSI curve shows a falling trend, an early signal of a possible price trend reversal downwards. Overall, the currency is assessed as technically positive for the medium-long term.

According to Ali Martinez’s Bitcoin price prediction,the BTC downtrend will start when the price falls below the Short-Term realized price and usually reverses under the Long-Term realized price. 

Remittix 6469 1

Source: Ali_chart via X. 

Right now,

– STH = $109,400

– LTH = $36,700

While others are waiting for BTC’s next direction, savvy investors are shifting focus to smaller altcoins with utility and early-stage growth potential, such as Remittix (RTX).

Remittix Emerges As An Investment Option

Remittix 769 3

Unlike other payment utility projects, Remittix (RTX) narrows the scope: fast transactions, cheap, and reliable for crypto-to-fiat payments. Remittix (RTX) is redefining how cross-border payments are handled.

Remittix is an Ethereum-based payment platform that facilitates crypto-to-fiat transactions across 30+ currencies. It addresses a $19 trillion real-world payment gap between traditional (Web2) and cryptocurrency (Web3).

It has a business API that freelancers, SMEs, and businesses can use to receive crypto payments deposited into their accounts as fiat. 

Remittix highlights:

  • A full CertiK audit has been completed; liquidity and team tokens have been locked for three years.
  • An upcoming wallet launch in Q3 with real-time FX rates.
  • Users can earn up to 20% referral rewards by sharing the project 
  • Built for borderless payments with global reach.
  • Designed for both crypto natives and non-crypto users, it can be used by business owners, freelancers, and remitters.

Discover the future of PayFi with Remittix by checking out their project here:

Website: https://remittix.io/   

Socials: https://linktr.ee/remittix  

$250,000 Giveaway: https://gleam.io/competitions/nz84L-250000-remittix-giveaway

This article is not intended as financial advice. Educational purposes only.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

Although Coinbase has taken a number of measures to respond, user attacks may have become the &quot;norm.&quot;
MAY
MAY$0.04157+1.76%
Partager
PANews2025/05/16 15:53
Partager
In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

PANews reported on July 12 that Coinglass data showed that in the past 24 hours, the cryptocurrency market had a total contract liquidation of $371 million, of which $86.8485 million
Partager
PANews2025/07/12 23:30
Partager
Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

The cryptocurrency market is bracing for an eventful week ahead with critical developments that could significantly influence its course. The Federal Reserve is at the forefront of this anticipation, as the probability for an interest rate reduction stands at 100%.Continue Reading:Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements
Major
MAJOR$0.15935+1.53%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/07 16:48
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was 371 million US dollars, mainly short orders

Cryptocurrency Anticipates Week of Major Movements

Bio Protocol founder: Plans to release aubr.ai terminal, allowing IP-NFTs to be minted from the terminal

Trump crypto ecosystem in crisis: ‘New age mafia,’ claims trader