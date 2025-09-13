Bitcoin prices stall – But THESE signals say BTC rally isn’t over!

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/13 23:16
Journalist

Posted: September 13, 2025

Key takeaways

Bitcoin is stuck in a choppy range as whales step back, and retail traders take control, while ETF flows and short-term holder behavior indicate reversal.

Bitcoin [BTC] feels stuck in neutral.

Big whales (who drove most of the action earlier this year) have stepped back, leaving retail traders to call the shots. Exchange outflows look dramatic, but most of those coins are just shifting into ETF custodians.

At the same time, STHs are starting to look shaky, showing some doubt at current prices.

Even so, the larger bull cycle still has strength left.

Whales step back, leaving retail to drive the chop

One key reason Bitcoin is drifting sideways comes down to who’s in charge of the chart.

Between early April and late May, both big and small whales finished their heavy moves, unloading or repositioning while volumes were high. Since then, the market has been left mostly to retail traders, and the result is predictable.

Sideways, choppy price action filled with squeezes and fakeouts.

Source: CryptoQuant

This isn’t unusual.

Whales tend to reappear at strong support zones or when a new trend is about to take shape. Until then, retail activity will keep BTC range-bound, but once whales step back in, the next big move could come fast.

Supply crunch? Not quite.

That’s not all that’s had people talking lately.

There’s been a drop in exchange reserves; one that looks like a supply shock in the making. But there’s more.

A big portion of those coins are simply moving from CEXs into ETF custodians. When you add ETF holdings back into the picture, the total stash hasn’t changed much.

Source: Cryptoquant

So, it’s not scarcity driving things here, just coins switching hands. Until ETFs start pulling in fresh inflows at scale, the market impact stays limited.

Loss-taking is a breather for now

STHs have slipped back into selling at a loss after four months of steady gains, as shown by SOPR dipping under the neutral 1 line. At first glance, that might look bearish, but context matters.

Source: CryptoQuant

Unlike previous market cycles where retail-driven hype pushed SOPR into extreme greed territory, this rally has been notably calmer. Bitcoin’s climb from $60K to $125K has occurred with limited retail involvement, suggesting that institutions are driving the momentum.

This makes the current pullback appear more like a temporary pause than a reversal.

If key support levels hold and SOPR rises back above 1, the uptrend is likely to continue.

 

Source: https://ambcrypto.com/bitcoin-prices-stall-but-these-signals-say-btc-rally-isnt-over/

