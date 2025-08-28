Bitcoin Profit-Taking Hits $260B, Highest in Nearly a Decade

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s long-term investors are cashing out profits at levels not seen in nearly a decade, according to new data from blockchain analytics firm Glassnode.

The firm reports that holders with extended positions have realized roughly 2.37 million BTC in gains during the 2024–2025 cycle—worth about $260.7 billion at current prices.

The last time profits were this high was during the 2016–2017 bull market, when long-term holders realized 3.93 million BTC.

Rising Sell Pressure

Glassnode said the spike in realized gains reflects intensifying sell-side activity, as investors take advantage of Bitcoin’s rally to trim exposure.

After climbing steadily over the past year, Bitcoin reached a record high of $124,167 on August 14 before retreating to around $110,761—an 11% pullback.

The move suggests widespread profit-taking, a pattern consistent with previous cycles where periods of explosive growth were followed by quieter consolidation phases.

Analysts note that while long-term holders are locking in record profits, Bitcoin’s broader trend remains intact, with institutional inflows and market structure changes continuing to shape the cycle.

