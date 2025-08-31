Bitcoin Rally Faces Doubts as Peter Schiff Warns the Peak May Be Behind Us

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/31 22:19
NEAR
NEAR$2.431--%
U
U$0.01748+4.04%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.013913-19.91%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1019-1.46%
XRP
XRP$2.8134-0.02%
MAY
MAY$0.04462-2.23%
  • Bitcoin touched $124,000 before retracing, sparking Schiff’s peak warning.
  • Gold forecasted at $6,000 while Bitcoin faces peak concerns.
  • Market debate intensifies as critics question crypto’s remaining upside potential.

Bitcoin’s sharp rally has fueled excitement among investors, but concerns are now rising. According to Peter Schiff, one of the most outspoken critics of the asset, the latest surge may have already topped out. His remarks follow Bitcoin climbing past $108,000 and touching highs near $124,500, sparking debate on whether the market has more strength left.


Fourth-quarter gains have been explosive in prior cycles. Bitcoin went up 720 percent in 2013, 350 percent in 2017, and almost 60 percent in 2021. This year’s momentum is strong enough to generate triple-digit growth, but it has not reached the scale of these historic blow-off rallies. Proponents say the cycle may nonetheless extend, citing past Q4 melt-ups as cause.


Schiff is precisely the opposite and argues that history supports this caution rather than continuation. He cautioned that Bitcoin rallies tend to have significant reversals, exposing investors. His thought goes beyond crypto. He saw it as plausible that gold might hit $6,000 in the space of a year and predicted the U.S. dollar index could drop to 70, its lowest level since the mid-2000s.


Also Read: XRP Price Teeters on Symmetrical Triangle Edge With $4.44 Breakout Target


Schiff’s Gold Forecast Raises Questions for Crypto

Schiff emphasized that upcoming turbulence is not limited to Bitcoin. He expects volatility across gold, silver, and stocks once U.S. markets reopen after the holiday. He also noted that Bitcoin and gold tend to trade inversely, meaning a rise in one could be resisted by the other.


Despite this warning, Bitcoin bulls still believe that the asset has not fully realized its potential this cycle. They indicate the trend of final-year upswings that have dominated all of the significant upswings over the last decade. Schiff’s position, however, is indicative of his overall cynicism when it comes to digital assets and his preference for tried-and-true safe havens.


Bitcoin’s recent surge has reignited the debate between crypto enthusiasts and long-term skeptics. Schiff’s warning that the peak may already be behind adds fresh uncertainty to the market. Whether history repeats itself or diverges will decide if Bitcoin still has more room to climb.


Also Read: Ripple Unveils Ripple Payments Demo Linking XRP to Global Liquidity on Demand


The post Bitcoin Rally Faces Doubts as Peter Schiff Warns the Peak May Be Behind Us appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

bnb chain zoo market
Binance Coin
BNB$865.25+0.79%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-1.92%
Memecoin
MEME$0.002796-2.64%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 10:12
Partager
Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

At the Stripe Sessions 2025 conference held in San Francisco, Stripe announced the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" in more than 100 countries around the world. Stripe President John Collison also emphasized how transformational technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and stablecoins are reshaping the economy and business, and proposed a key new concept, namely "Agentic Commerce".
Moonveil
MORE$0.10193-1.33%
John Tsubasa Rivals
JOHN$0.01757+1.32%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1277-1.92%
Partager
PANews2025/05/09 10:29
Partager
US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

PANews reported on June 19 that U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant posted on the X platform this morning that cryptocurrencies will not threaten the status of the U.S. dollar, but
U
U$0.01748+4.04%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0749-21.57%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001771-1.00%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 08:44
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ai&Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular Ai&Memes in the past 24 hours (2025.5.8)

Stripe's bet on future commerce: AI and stablecoins jointly drive the launch of "stablecoin financial accounts" and encrypted payment cards

US Treasury Secretary: Cryptocurrency will not threaten the status of the US dollar, but stablecoins will help consolidate the hegemony of the US dollar

WLFI houders zetten 16% van totale supply tijdelijk op slot

Ethereum Ecosystem Support Program Pauses Grants to Refocus Strategy