Bitcoin Recovers But Hits The $112,000 Level

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/03 21:47
Bitcoin
BTC$112,167.27+1.04%
Movement
MOVE$0.1202+2.99%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017778+0.59%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00752-3.83%
Sep 03, 2025 at 12:26 // Price

The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen, but has remained above $108,000 since August 29.


Bitcoin price long-term prediction: bearish


Bitcoin is expected to fall further after falling below the moving average lines. Currently, the upside correction is rejected at the $112,000 level.


Bitcoin will resume its positive momentum once it breaks the $112,000 level and rises above the moving average lines. The bearish momentum will resume once the cryptocurrency drops from its recent high and falls below the $108,000 support. This will result in Bitcoin falling to a low of $105,000. Furthermore, the price indication predicts a drop to a low of $104,974.70 or the 1.618 Fibonacci extension.


BTC price indicators analysis


The price bars are below the horizontal moving average lines. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, suggesting that the cryptocurrency could fall further. Given the recent upward correction, the price bars on the 4-hour chart are now above the moving average lines. The extended candlestick wicks pointing to the $112,000 threshold indicate a strong rejection. 


Technical indicators



Key supply zones: $120,000, $125,000, $130,000



Key demand zones: $100,000, $95,000, $90,000     




BTC/USD price 4-hour chart – September 2, 2025

What’s the next move for Bitcoin?


The price of Bitcoin is rising on the 4-hour chart as it rises above the moving average lines. Currently, the cryptocurrency is rejected at the $112,000 mark.


However, Bitcoin is oscillating between the support at $107,000 and the barrier at $112,000. Bitcoin will perform if the range is broken.





BTC/USD price daily chart – September 2, 2025


Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by CoinIdol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.

Source: https://coinidol.com/bitcoin-recovers-but-hits/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Against the backdrop of increasingly fierce competition in the public chain, Aptos is steadily moving towards its strategic positioning as a “global trading engine” through technological innovation and ecological expansion.
OG
OG$13.743+0.18%
Partager
PANews2025/05/01 11:00
Partager
Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.07203-34.03%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

PANews reported on June 23 that according to an official announcement, Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC.
Bitcoin
BTC$112,323.04+1.26%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1436+79.27%
Partager
PANews2025/06/23 11:05
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Exclusive interview with Sherry, the founding engineer of Aptos: Meta Blockchain "OG"'s technical journey to build a "global trading engine"

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Metaplanet holds another 1,111 BTC, bringing its total holdings to 11,111 BTC

Canadian listed company Matador increased its holdings by 8.4 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to about 77 bitcoins

US court dismisses joint motion by SEC and Ripple, case will continue to move forward