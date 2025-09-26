Bitcoin Recovers, But Hits The $114,000 Mark

Sep 25, 2025 at 15:17 // Price

The largest cryptocurrency fell to a low of $111,760 before rebounding. BTC price analysis by Coinidol.com.



The price of Bitcoin (BTC) has fallen below the moving average lines after failing to break above the $118,000 mark.



Bitcoin price long-term prediction: bearish



Bitcoin has been trading in a limited range for the past 48 hours, above the current support and below the moving averages. If the buyers keep the price above the moving average lines, the price will return to a positive trend. It will rally to its current high of $118,000.



On the other hand, if it is rejected at the moving average lines, the Bitcoin price would fall. A break below the current support level of $111,000 would cause a drop to a low of $107,000. Buyers are expected to protect the $107,000 support as a drop below this level could push the Bitcoin price to $100,000. Bitcoin is currently at $111,106.



Technical indicators



Key supply zones: $120,000, $125,000, $130,000







Key demand zones: $100,000, $95,000, $90,000



BTC price indicators analysis



The price of BTC has fallen below the horizontal moving average lines as it corrects upwards. On the 4-hour chart, the horizontal moving average lines are sloping downwards, indicating a recent drop. The 21-day SMA is lower than the 50-day SMA, confirming the recent fall.









BTC/USD daily chart – September 24, 2025

What’s the next move for BTC?



Bitcoin has fallen to a low of $111,000 and has started a price move above the current support. The BTC price is currently moving within a range that is above the $111,000 support and below the moving average lines or resistance at $114,000.



Currently, the upward movement is hindered by the moving average lines and the $114,000 barrier. Bitcoin will resume its uptrend if it breaks above the moving average lines.









BTC/USD 4-hour chart – September 24, 2025



Disclaimer. This analysis and forecast are the personal opinions of the author. The data provided is collected by the author and is not sponsored by any company or token developer. This is not a recommendation to buy or sell cryptocurrency and should not be viewed as an endorsement by Coinidol.com. Readers should do their research before investing in funds.