Bitcoin Reserve Race Could Trigger Global Panic Buying, Says Crypto Expert

Bitcoin

Bitcoin’s path to global legitimacy may soon be accelerated by governments rather than individual investors, according to Jan3 founder Samson Mow.

In a recent podcast appearance, he described the stage as being set for an abrupt wave of adoption at the nation-state level.

Mow believes that policymakers have already moved beyond the early phase of doubt. What remains, he said, is a trigger moment — the kind of geopolitical or economic shift that could turn cautious exploration into full-scale national strategies. In his words, adoption is “slow until it isn’t,” with sudden surges replacing the gradual build-up.

The United States has taken the first steps with legislation and an executive order from President Donald Trump establishing a Strategic Bitcoin Reserve. Despite already controlling nearly 200,000 BTC through law-enforcement seizures, the government has not yet begun buying directly on the market. Mow warned that hesitation carries risks, suggesting countries such as Pakistan might seize the opportunity to lead instead.

Other analysts share this outlook. Galaxy Digital’s Alex Thorn has predicted the U.S. will likely form its Bitcoin reserve before the end of the year, while Fidelity Digital Assets argued in January that central banks and sovereign funds are bound to allocate to Bitcoin sooner rather than later.

Beyond Washington, Mow sees fertile ground in Latin America, a region he often cites as one of the most promising frontiers for state-level adoption. Political instability, reliance on the U.S. dollar, and the search for alternatives make Bitcoin an increasingly attractive option for governments in the region.

Meanwhile, the market has not behaved as many had anticipated in 2025. With Bitcoin trading near $109,000, the explosive bull run some expected this year has yet to materialize. Mow suggested the cycle may simply be delayed, potentially extending into 2026. Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan recently voiced a similar view, betting that next year will be the one where momentum truly takes off.

Despite the timing uncertainty, Mow remains convinced that Bitcoin will eventually reach the million-dollar mark. For him, the key isn’t the exact date but the inevitability of governments racing to secure their place in a new monetary order. Once the first domino falls, he predicts, the rush for reserves could redefine Bitcoin’s role in global finance.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Author

Alex is an experienced financial journalist and cryptocurrency enthusiast. With over 8 years of experience covering the crypto, blockchain, and fintech industries, he is well-versed in the complex and ever-evolving world of digital assets. His insightful and thought-provoking articles provide readers with a clear picture of the latest developments and trends in the market. His approach allows him to break down complex ideas into accessible and in-depth content. Follow his publications to stay up to date with the most important trends and topics.

