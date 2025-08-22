Bitcoin Retail Investors Leaving the Market: CryptoQuant Analyst

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/22 19:28
As Bitcoin’s price recovery shows significant signs of weakening, on-chain analysis indicates that retail investors are increasingly exiting the market.

“Tourists” of the Market Head for the Exits

According to an analysis by “Marrtunn,” an analyst at the on-chain data platform CryptoQuant, on-chain data suggests a notable departure of smaller investors from the Bitcoin market.

In a post on X on Thursday, the analyst pointed to a significant downturn in retail engagement.

BTC: Retail Investor Demand 30D Change. Source: CryptoQuant

The metric in question, CryptoQuant’s “Retail Investor Demand 30D Change,” is an on-chain indicator that measures the percentage change in Bitcoin trading demand from small-scale investors—those with transaction values of $10,000 or less—over the last 30 days. This metric serves as a key barometer for individual traders’ sentiment and participation, often considered a proxy for broader market excitement or fear.

The indicator operates on a simple premise: a positive green reading signifies increased participation from small investors, suggesting a fresh influx of capital and rising interest. Conversely, a negative red reading, as is currently the case, points to dwindling interest and trading activity. 

Broader Market Sentiment Shifts to Neutral

This often correlates with price declines and a general cooling of the market. Analysts use this metric to gauge the strength of retail sentiment, with a sustained negative trend often viewed as a bearish signal, potentially indicating further price drops or a prolonged period of market apathy.

According to Julio Moreno, Head of Research at CryptoQuant, this trend is not isolated to the smallest investors. Moreno explained that a broader cooling of sentiment is observable across the market.

The post Bitcoin Retail Investors Leaving the Market: CryptoQuant Analyst appeared first on BeInCrypto.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/bitcoin-retail-investors-leaving-the-market-cryptoquant-analyst/

2025’s Hottest Token Revealed: Chainlink Stalls at Resistance as Nexchain AI Crypto Presale Climbs Into the Spotlight

2025/08/22 19:25
With a total financing of up to 85 million US dollars, what is the plan of Blackbird, a Web3 project targeting the catering industry?

2025/04/11 14:40
Best Altcoin To Invest 2 Ethereum (ETH) in Presale Stage

2025/08/22 18:45
