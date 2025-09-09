Bitcoin Rises as El Salvador Increases Reserve and Analysts Predict $175.000

Par : Tronweekly
2025/09/09 02:00
Bitcoin
BTC$112,034.45+0.79%
ELYSIA
EL$0.004515+3.98%
Bitcoin
  • Bitcoin rises as El Salvador expands its crypto reserve, buying 28 BTC in one week.
  • Analysts predict BTC could reach $175,000, sparking debate in the crypto community.
  • BTC derivatives show growth with rising trading volume and stable leverage positions.

Bitcoin continues to attract global attention as countries and investors show interest in its long-term potential. Recent developments highlight efforts to adopt cryptocurrencies, with some nations expanding their holdings. Analysts closely monitor market trends and price projections, keeping the cryptocurrency community informed and engaged.

Currently, BTC is trading at $111,976, with a 24-hour trading volume of $42.79 billion and a market cap of $2.23 trillion. Over the past 24 hours, BTC has gained 0.74%, indicating cautious optimism in the market as investors watch its next move.

Source: CoinMarketCap

Bitcoin Reserve Grows Rapidly

Prominent crypto analyst Crypto Patel highlighted El Salvador’s ongoing Bitcoin accumulation, noting it as a significant step toward strengthening the nation’s crypto treasury. “The country’s strategy demonstrates a clear vision for long-term BTC adoption,” Patel said.

The government purchased another 21 BTC on the 4th anniversary of the country’s BTC law, just one day after purchasing 7 BTC earlier in the week. That’s 28 BTC purchased in seven days, demonstrating President Bukele’s sustained interest in creating a national BTC reserve.

Source: X

Bitcoin Prediction Stirs Crypto Market Debate

Meanwhile, another crypto analyst, EGRAG CRYPTO, shared a chart projecting BTC to reach $175,000, sparking debate among crypto investors. The analyst challenged their followers to examine the chart and share their opinion regarding the calculation of that lofty target.

Source: X

As BTC remains on an upward trajectory, El Salvador’s continuous accumulation, complemented by market speculation and analyst projections, means BTC continues drawing headlines in the following weeks.

Also Read | Bitcoin Struggles at $110K: Will Bulls Push Toward $125K?

Bitcoin Derivatives See Steady Growth

Bitcoin derivatives trading activity is on the upswing, with trading volume increasing 23.68% to $48.71 billion and open interest rising 1.84% to $80.56 billion. The steady increase reflects heightened trading activity, and larger flows are sustaining the current market trend.

Source: Coinglass

The OI Weighted ratio stands at 0.0099% and signifies a well-balanced leverage situation. It shows that increasing contracts are being initiated, yet total risk exposure remains moderate. The OI Weighted stability indicates investors are cautious while maintaining positions.

Source: Coinglass

Also Read | Bitcoin’s Falling Wedge Signals Upcoming Price Explosion Beyond $118,000

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

With the rise of large-scale language models, the demand for personalized software has never been greater. The Honcho platform launched by Plastic Labs uses a &quot;plug and play&quot; approach, aiming to allow developers to obtain in-depth user portraits without reinventing the wheel.
Hyperlane
HYPER$0.31549+3.39%
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04274-4.44%
Large Language Model
LLM$0.0011724+5.39%
Partager
PANews2025/04/11 16:55
Partager
RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Raydium’s token rose by over 12% on Thursday, June 19 as its active users and market share in the decentralized exchange industry retreated. Raydium (RAY) price rose to an intraday high of $2.7040, up 40% from its lowest level this…
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.0129+2.70%
Oasis
ROSE$0.02573+6.85%
Raydium
RAY$3.34+5.56%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 21:56
Partager
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

This article analyzes the performance of Telegram bots, AI agent bots, and CEX/DEX trading bots to help traders choose the best automated trading tools.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1358+7.09%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.002304+10.76%
Partager
PANews2025/05/03 14:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

A quick look at Honcho, a personalized AI identity platform: How to enable LLM applications to enable hyper-personalized experience?

RAY price at risk as Raydium users plunge 81%

Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots

Viewpoint: Why is FRAX the best investment target for the stablecoin narrative?

Why Dubai Freezone Company Incorporation is a Game-Changer for Global Investors