Bitcoin Set For ‘Massive Political News’ Tuesday, Says Dennis Porter

Dennis Porter, CEO and co-founder of Satoshi Action Fund, spent much of Sunday, September 21, stoking anticipation for what he called a watershed moment for Bitcoin policy in the United States, promising “MASSIVE POLITICAL NEWS COMING FOR BITCOIN TUESDAY THAT WILL RESHAPE THE TRAJECTORY OF BITCOIN POLITICS. THIS WILL BE A DEFINING MOMENT.”

In a late-US-hours video posted to X, Porter told followers that the announcement, to be unveiled during a coordinated X Space “with one of the largest shows in the space,” is intended to “potentially reorder the political conversation for Bitcoin across the country.”

What To Expect From The Bitcoin News On Tuesday?

Porter framed the reveal as part of a broader effort to move US policy onto “a better pathway” and away from what he described as a “dangerous pathway,” adding that the initiative is designed to build durable momentum for federal-level legislation.

“If you really want to see something like a strategic Bitcoin reserve (SBR) bill get passed at the federal level, if you want to see Bitcoin rights get passed at the federal level, then you’re going to want to pay attention to what’s happening on Tuesday,” Porter said. He stressed expectations should be political rather than market-moving in the short term: “This is not going to be some country buying 10 million Bitcoin.”

Porter positioned Tuesday’s reveal as a foundational step toward converting executive-branch direction into statute. “If you live by executive order, you’ll die by executive order,” he said, arguing that any US SBR must ultimately be codified by Congress to survive future administrations.

The comments arrive in a year when state-level experiments—and federal debate—over public-sector BTC holdings have accelerated. In May, New Hampshire became the first US state to enact a SBR law, authorizing the treasurer to allocate up to a fixed share of certain public funds into Bitcoin under specified conditions. The Granite State was followed by Arizona and Texas.

Many other states have introduced bills or are considering legislation for SBRs. Some bills have passed out of committee; others have failed to advance or were vetoed. For example, proposals in Montana, Wyoming, North Dakota, Pennsylvania, and Florida have been brought forward; however, they have not succeeded into law.

Satoshi Action Fund, the advocacy group Porter leads, was a primary architect of this state-by-state strategy. Its public materials and social-media profiles claim involvement in “9 bills in 8 different states,” alongside grassroots campaigns aimed at mobilizing constituents behind pro-BTC policy. Porter reiterated that record on Sunday while thanking “over 2,500” supporters and the lawmakers who “put their careers on the line” to advance the cause.

While Porter did not preview the specific contours of Tuesday’s announcement, his remarks outlined two immediate objectives: entrenching “Bitcoin rights” at both state and federal levels, and advancing a statutory framework for a US SBR. He suggested Satoshi Action has been working “quietly” on multiple “stealth projects” to “reshape the conversation and make sure that we generate more political momentum for Bitcoin,” signaling that further disclosures will follow the initial reveal.

For now, the only clear facts are those Porter put on the record: the announcement will be political in nature; it will aim to “set the foundation” for a federal strategic-reserve bill and for nationwide “Bitcoin rights”; and it will be unveiled on Tuesday, September 23, during a high-profile X Space. Everything else—what the initiative specifically entails, who is backing it, and how quickly it could translate into draft legislation—will be answered when the details are made public. As Porter put it, “This is going to be a very big piece in making sure that we get to that final place with a strategic Bitcoin reserve bill.”

At press time, BTC traded at $114,264.