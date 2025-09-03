Bitcoin set to beat ‘red September’ dip for third straight year

“Red September” is Bitcoin’s worst month, but rate cut hopes and institutional momentum could extend its winning streak.

Bitcoin snapped a three-year streak of negative summer average returns, but it now enters its worst month, known as “red September.”

September carries the dreaded nickname because it has delivered the lowest monthly returns for Bitcoin (BTC), averaging –3.77% across 12 years from 2013. It is also the month China imposed a pair of major crypto bans in 2017 and 2021.

That record is weighed down by six consecutive years of losses from 2017 to 2022. The tables turned in 2023, and Bitcoin has now posted two straight September gains, including its best September ever in 2024, when it closed the month up 7.29%.

