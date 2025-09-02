Bitcoin Set to Hit $150K After Two Major Whales Finish Selling

TLDR

David Bailey predicts Bitcoin could reach $150K once two major whales finish selling their holdings.

Bailey states that the current price suppression of Bitcoin is due to the actions of these two whales.

A recent whale transaction caused a flash crash, further highlighting the impact of whale movements on Bitcoin.

Some experts project Bitcoin could hit $150,000 to $180,000 by the end of 2025.

While Bitcoin remains volatile, the potential for a price rally is high once these whales sell off.

Bitcoin’s price could reach $150,000 once two significant whales finish selling their holdings. Nakamoto CEO David Bailey shared this insight in a recent post on X. According to Bailey, these whales have suppressed Bitcoin’s price, and their actions are critical for any price rally. Bailey mentioned, “The only reason we’re not at $150k right now is two massive whales. Once they’re slain (1 down, 1 halfway there)… up only.”

Bailey’s remarks come as Bitcoin hovers around $110,000. If Bitcoin price reaches $150,000, it would represent a 36% increase from its current price. Market observers have been keenly watching these whales, whose transactions could move the market. Recently, one whale sold a massive 24,000 BTC, causing a sudden market dip. Bailey believes the market will respond positively once these whales sell their positions.

Bitcoin Whales and Their Market Influence

Bitcoin whales are entities that control large amounts of Bitcoin, enough to influence market prices. Their movements create volatility and impact the sentiment of other investors. These whales typically hold onto their Bitcoin for long periods, waiting for favorable market conditions. However, when they decide to sell, it often triggers large price fluctuations.

A massive whale transaction on August 24 caused a flash crash in the Bitcoin market. A whale sold 24,000 BTC worth $2.7 billion, which led to a significant dip in Bitcoin’s price. This move liquidated about $500 million in leveraged positions within minutes. Such events highlight how whales’ actions can destabilize the market and delay Bitcoin’s potential price rise.

Bitcoin’s Future Price Projections

Despite these challenges, some experts are optimistic about Bitcoin’s future. Steven McClurg, CEO of Canary Capital, believes Bitcoin has a more than 50% chance of reaching the $140,000 to $150,000 range before the year’s end.

Additionally, other market analysts project even higher targets for Bitcoin in the near future. Alex Thorn from Galaxy Digital forecasts that Bitcoin could reach $150,000 to $180,000 by the close of 2025.

Meanwhile, prominent figures like Arthur Hayes and Tom Lee suggest Bitcoin could reach $250,000 by 2025. While the market remains volatile, the potential for a significant rally is clear. However, until these two major whales finish their sell-off, Bitcoin’s price will likely remain under pressure.

