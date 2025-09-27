On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holders have been transferring large amounts to exchanges at a loss following BTC’s bearish action. Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Are Participating In Loss-Taking In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has talked about the reaction to the recent Bitcoin price decline from the short-term holders (STHs). The […]On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holders have been transferring large amounts to exchanges at a loss following BTC’s bearish action. Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Are Participating In Loss-Taking In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has talked about the reaction to the recent Bitcoin price decline from the short-term holders (STHs). The […]

Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Are Capitulating: 60,000 BTC Hits Exchanges At Loss

Par : Bitcoinist
2025/09/27 14:00
Bitcoin
BTC$109,277.78-0.22%

On-chain data shows the Bitcoin short-term holders have been transferring large amounts to exchanges at a loss following BTC’s bearish action.

Bitcoin Short-Term Holders Are Participating In Loss-Taking

In a new post on X, CryptoQuant community analyst Maartunn has talked about the reaction to the recent Bitcoin price decline from the short-term holders (STHs).

The STHs refer to the BTC holders who purchased their coins within the past 155 days. Statistically, the longer an investor holds their coins, the less likely they become to sell them in the future. As such, the STHs with their relatively low amount of holding time are considered to represent the weak hands of the market.

Like usual, this cohort has also panicked in the face of the latest price volatility. Below is the chart shared by Maartunn that shows the trend in the loss transactions made by the cohort’s members to wallets connected with centralized exchanges.

Bitcoin STH Loss Selling

From the graph, it’s apparent that the Bitcoin STHs deposited nearly 32,000 BTC at a loss to exchanges during the crash from earlier in the week. Generally, holders transfer their coins to exchanges when they want to make use of one of the services that they provide, which can include selling.

Considering the nature of the STHs, these loss deposits were likely made with distribution in mind. Thus, these investors reacted to the plummet by capitulating.

The latest decline in BTC’s price to levels under $109,000 has been met with a similar reaction, with the 24-hour value of the metric hitting the 29,700 tokens mark.

In total, the STHs have participated in capitulation of more than 60,000 BTC, worth a whopping $6.5 billion, across these two loss-taking waves. “That’s a clear sign of heavy stress across the market,” notes the analyst.

In some other news, CryptoQuant’s Bitcoin Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator is flashing a “bear” signal for the cryptocurrency, as Maartunn has pointed out in another X post.

Bitcoin Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator

The Bitcoin Bull-Bear Market Cycle Indicator uses the data of several popular on-chain metrics to determine what phase of the cycle the asset is currently in. According to the indicator, BTC is in a bearish phase at the moment.

The 365-day moving average (MA) of the metric has also been on the way down for a while now, which also doesn’t tend to be a positive signal. “Historically, most BTC gains happen when this metric is rising, not falling,” explains the analyst.

BTC Price

Bitcoin has come down to the $108,900 level following a decline of more than 5.5%.

Bitcoin Price Chart

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,246.58-0.27%
Crypto Ticker2025/09/27 15:09
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
LINEA
LINEA$0.02875+12.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07449+1.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.0172+4.05%
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:18
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010398-37.45%
Union
U$0.010253-5.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-6.62%
PANews2025/09/27 15:02
