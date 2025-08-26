Bitcoin Signals Market Risk Appetite, Says Markets Expert

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/26 23:01
EXPERT MONEY
EXPERT$0.000767-2.16%

The senior commodity strategist argues that the cryptocurrency has become the clearest signal of investor risk appetite as traders wait for clarity on Federal Reserve policy.

$100K Remains the Anchor

McGlone highlighted that Bitcoin’s average price this year has hovered around $100,000 — a level he expects could be retested in the near term. Despite new record highs, he cautioned that a pullback is possible, particularly if volatility returns once the VIX climbs above 20.

Volatility Ahead

The strategist described the current market as unusually quiet, with crypto trading caught in a summer lull. He warned, however, that tightening monetary conditions, rising inflation risks, and broader economic slowdown could reignite turbulence, dragging Bitcoin back toward key support levels before year-end.

READ MORE:

Grayscale Moves to Put Avalanche on Wall Street With New Trust

A Long-Term Signal

Even with near-term risks, McGlone believes Bitcoin’s place as a market barometer is here to stay. He described the token as the “world’s most speculative asset,” but also as a leading indicator of where investor sentiment is heading — making it a focal point for anyone tracking risk trends in the months ahead.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Bitcoin Signals Market Risk Appetite, Says Markets Expert appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

Resolv&#39;s goal is to build an efficient revenue cycle that continuously returns value to RESOLV holders.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01313+0.69%
Resolv
RESOLV$0.15134+3.75%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 18:30
Partager
PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Meitu founder Cai Wensheng purchased Tin Hau Commercial Building for about HK$650 million and will build an AI-Web3 entrepreneurship center; the U.S. House of Representatives will release a draft cryptocurrency regulation before the hearing on May 6; Binance Alpha added Housecoin (House) and XAI gork (gork).
U
U$0.01137-9.04%
Xai
XAI$0.04907+0.65%
Catalyse AI
CAI$0.00094-18.26%
Partager
PANews2025/05/02 17:14
Partager
Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

AI search startup Perplexity has announced its plan to share its revenue among publishers after accusations of ripping content. According to Chief Executive Officer Aravind Srinivas, the company has allocated $42.5 million in revenue with media outlets. In the new program, publishers will earn when their content receives web traffic through Perplexity’s Comet internet browser, […]
Startup
STARTUP$0.007627-8.77%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1244+4.80%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/08/26 23:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Resolv: 340 million TVL + 50,000 users endorsement, a Delta neutral stablecoin protocol with a dual token model

PA Daily | Strategy announces Q1 financial report and plans to raise another $21 billion to buy Bitcoin; crypto venture capital firm dao5 completes $222 million in second-phase fund raising

Perplexity offers publishers cut of revenue to cover content use in AI search

Shiba Inu: Shibarium Activity Slumps as Transaction Volume Falls to 2-Month Low

MetaMask launches social login feature, supports creating and restoring wallets using Google or Apple accounts