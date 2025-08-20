Bitcoin slides, Ether, XRP, Dogecoin move lower ahead of Fed Chair’s final Jackson Hole speech

Key Takeaways

Bitcoin and altcoins fell in a broad crypto market decline ahead of the Fed Chair’s Jackson Hole speech.

Market volatility increased as investors anticipated possible Fed rate changes and reacted to ongoing inflation concerns.

Bitcoin slipped under $113,000 on Tuesday, triggering a market-wide downturn that sent Ethereum, XRP, and Solana lower. The total crypto sector fell to $3.8 trillion, down 3.5% on the day.

The price of Bitcoin dropped nearly 3% in the last day to $112,696, marking a return to levels not seen since the beginning of the month, CoinGecko data shows.

Ether dropped more than 4% to $4,100 after flirting with record highs in the past few days. Losses are spread across major altcoins, with XRP down nearly 6%, Dogecoin and Chainlink off over 5%, and Sei and Cardano plunging 8%.

The pullback comes ahead of the Fed’s Jackson Hole symposium on Friday, where Chair Jerome Powell is scheduled to deliver his keynote address. Markets are bracing for whether he signals a September rate cut or doubles down on inflation concerns, especially after US inflation data offered mixed signals in July.

The headline CPI slowed to 2.7% but core inflation edged up to 3.1% and PPI climbed 3.3%. The combination of weakening job growth and persistent price pressures has raised stagflation fears, which could complicate the Fed’s decision-making.

Traders are still pricing in a 25-basis-point cut at the September 17 FOMC meeting, though odds have eased following hotter-than-expected inflation readings.

Analysts predict Powell will be cautious during his final Jackson Hole speech. The Fed Chair may acknowledge that risks to employment and inflation are balancing, suggesting a cut could be appropriate if trends continue, but he is unlikely to commit to a specific policy action.

Since expectations for a September cut are already priced in, any hint that action might be delayed could feel like a tightening of policy for investors.

However, signals that quantitative tightening may end or that regulatory shifts are coming could boost liquidity and potentially reignite Bitcoin’s rally toward year-end, analysts suggest.

Elsewhere, US stocks also reflected uncertainty at Tuesday’s market close.

The S&P 500 fell nearly 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped around 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average edged up.

Tech and chipmakers led losses, with Nvidia down 3.5%, AMD off 5.4%, and Broadcom lower by 3.6%. Palantir sank 9%, the worst S&P 500 performer, while Tesla, Meta, and Netflix also slipped.