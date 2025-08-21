Bitcoin slips as markets brace for Powell’s Jackson Hole Speech – Is the bull pause over?

Markets are on edge. Bitcoin briefly knifed below $113K intraday before bouncing, as traders hedge into Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s high-stakes Jackson Hole address (Aug 21–23). With dollar strength creeping back and leveraged longs getting rinsed, the question is simple: is this a healthy bull-market pause, or the start of a deeper Bitcoin correction driven by crypto market volatility?

Bitcoin dropped below $113,000, source: Bitcoin Liquid IndexBitcoin dropped below $113,000, source: Bitcoin Liquid Index

The Dip explained: Why Bitcoin fell below $113K

Profit-taking after recent highs

After a powerful summer run toward new highs, fast money trimmed risk ahead of a pivotal macro catalyst (Powell). Futures data show today’s low near $112.8K before stabilizing, classic “sell the rumor” behavior into event risk.

$500M+ liquidations across derivatives

In the last 24 hours, >$500 million in crypto longs were liquidated as the drawdown accelerated-evidence that over-leveraged positioning amplified the move. (Source: CoinGlass, reported by Unchained.)

Traders hedging ahead of Fed news

The Jackson Hole symposium is a macro bellwether; Powell’s tone on growth and policy can reset risk appetite across assets, so crypto desks lightened up and added hedges into the event.

Powell at Jackson Hole: Why it matters for crypto

Market expectations of rate cuts or a dovish pivot

Recent Fed coverage highlights growing market hopes for cuts, especially around the theme of Fed rate cuts Bitcoin correlation-but the speech is expected to be the defining macro event of the summer. A more hawkish-than-hoped message could pressure risk assets; a dovish lean could re-ignite momentum.

Potential impact on risk assets like Bitcoin

A firmer U.S. dollar into the event is a headwind for BTC in the short run; crypto rallies tend to breathe easier when the dollar softens. Today, a major dollar index ticked higher ahead of Powell.

Historical Jackson Hole precedents and crypto moves

While 1:1 causality is messy, prior Jackson Hole speeches that tilted hawkish have coincided with cross-asset risk-off days; the reverse is also true. Traders respect the event because forward-guidance shifts can ripple through yields, liquidity, and sentiment, making it a key focus for Jackson Hole Powell speech crypto analysis.

Is this a pause or the start of a correction?

Bull case

  • Rate-cut hopes resurface if Powell acknowledges softer growth risks.
  • Spot Bitcoin ETF complex remains an institutional on-ramp; flows have been choppy in August, but the wrapper is sticky demand over a multi-month horizon, even as traders debate whether this dip marks a temporary pause or signals a broader Bitcoin correction in August 2025.

Bear case

  • Macro uncertainty & stronger dollar into Jackson Hole. 
  • Over-leveraged longs just got tagged; another wave is possible if $110K fails.

Technical levels to watch (spot/futures confluence)

  • $110K: psychological round number + recent intraday wash area.
  • $115K: near today’s bounce zone; reclaiming it flips short-term momentum neutral.
  • $120K: first meaningful resistance; a daily close above suggests the dip was a shakeout.
    (Levels are for trading context, not advice.)

What traders are watching next

  • Powell’s tone, UST yields, and the dollar index (DXY) over the next 24–48 hours for knee-jerk direction.
  • Altcoin performance (ETH, XRP, SOL): high-beta coins typically magnify BTC’s move post-event.
  • October ETF catalysts: The SEC just pushed back decisions on several crypto ETFs-including Solana (Oct 16) and XRP (Oct 19), clustering catalysts in October that could re-focus flows and volatility.

Quick, actionable playbook (not financial advice)

  • Into the speech: Expect wider spreads + wicks. If trading, reduce leverage, size with caution, and pre-define invalidation levels.
  • If dollar spikes on hawkish vibes: BTC can probe $110K; watch for liquidation cascades and funding resets as a potential fade setup, only if momentum stalls.
  • If dollar fades on dovish hints: A swift reclaim of $115K–$120K opens room for a squeeze; monitor ETF flow prints in the following sessions for confirmation.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/bitcoin-slips-brace-for-powells-hole-speech/

