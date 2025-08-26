Bitcoin slips below $110,000 as analysts warn of ‘brittle’ market structure

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/26 12:10
NEAR
NEAR$2.401-7.08%
Solana
SOL$188.09-7.52%
Bitcoin
BTC$109,946.34-2.05%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005304-14.79%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017206-15.70%
  • The crypto bull run is fraying as Bitcoin slips below $110,000.
  • A massive whale sale triggered over 500 million in liquidations.
  • A huge divergence: Retail is selling while institutions are buying.

The crypto bull run is fraying at the edges, its momentum faltering in the face of a profound and unsettling contradiction.

On the surface, the market is a picture of fragility and fear, with thinning liquidity, massive liquidations, and a Bitcoin price struggling to hold the line.

But beneath this chaotic veneer, a different story is unfolding: one of quiet, colossal, and strategic accumulation by the world’s financial titans.

The immediate pain is undeniable. Bitcoin is trading just below $110,000 after another failed attempt to bounce, marking a roughly 7% decline since its euphoric peak after Fed Chair Powell’s dovish speech.

Ethereum, which briefly tasted the air near 4,900, has been sharply rejected and is now battling to hold $4,300, showing clear signs of exhaustion after weeks of outperformance.

This weakness cascaded through the altcoin market on Monday, with ETH, SOL, DOGE, and others sliding 6-8%, triggering a brutal 700 million liquidation event that overwhelmingly punished long positions.

A structure of glass: the anatomy of a collapse

For many market observers, this is a textbook case of a rally running on fumes. The analytics firm Glassnode, in its latest Market Pulse, paints a grim picture of the cycle slipping from euphoria into fragility.

They point to fading spot momentum, a stunning 1 billion swing to outflows in ETFs, and realized profits collapsing back to breakeven.

This structural weakness was laid bare in a brutal weekend crash, the anatomy of which was traced by QCP Capital.

They revealed that the collapse was initiated by a single early holder unloading a massive 24,000 BTC into dangerously thin liquidity.

The sale cascaded through the market, triggering $500 million in liquidations and exposing, as QCP noted, just how brittle the system has become.

The quiet accumulators: a different breed of buyer

But this is only half the story. The Singapore-based market maker Enflux argues that a myopic focus on the retail washout misses the bigger picture. Not all flows, they contend, are created equal.

While leveraged retail traders were being blown out, a different kind of player was making its move.

Enflux points to a staggering $2.55 billion ETH stake routed through a single contract and the UAE royal family’s 700 million BTC exposure via Citadel Mining.

These are not speculative punts; they are the deliberate, programmatic footprints of sovereign and institutional allocators. In their analysis, these giants are intentionally “using volatility to scale into size.”

This is the great divergence: a market where the short-term conviction of the crowd is shattered, while the long-horizon conviction of the “smart money” is quietly being deployed.

A bleak September looms?

The problem, however, is that this long-term institutional buying does little to solve the immediate crisis of liquidity on the Bitcoin blockchain itself.

With transaction fees collapsing toward decade lows and blocks clearing with little congestion, the network is running quiet.

This is a critical issue for miners, who are already squeezed by the halving, and it leaves the broader market exposed and bracing for what comes next.

As September—historically Bitcoin’s weakest month—approaches, the market is on a knife’s edge.

The battle between the fragile, fleeing retail trader and the patient, accumulating giant will determine whether the next move is a painful consolidation or a much deeper, darker drawdown.

Share this article
Categories
Tags

Source: https://coinjournal.net/news/bitcoin-slips-below-110000-as-analysts-warn-of-brittle-market-structure/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-9.35%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1277-11.25%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.26-3.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-9.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 11:03
Partager
Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

PANews reported on August 26 that Mayne, founder of the cryptocurrency self-operated company Breakout, said that Bitcoin may be about to rebound and may continue to consolidate in the range of 110,000 to 120,000 US dollars, provided that it does not completely return to the previous range. Furthermore, SOL/ETH is currently at an important monthly support level, while ETH/BTC has broken through its highs and ETH/USD is showing signs of a weekly sweep. Based on this, he is inclined to place long orders on SOL/USD price pullbacks, identifying $190 as a key level.
Solana
SOL$189.16-6.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,238.49-1.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04403-6.63%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 12:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

From Chaos to Consensus: Feigenbaum’s Constants in Bitcoin’s Protocol Dynamics

DOGE, Solana, Cardano or MAGACOIN FINANCE — Which Crypto Is the Best Buy for 2025?