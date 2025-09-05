Bitcoin Slips Under $110K as Bulls Fail to Hold the Line

Par : Brave Newcoin
2025/09/05 04:08
Union
U$0.01135+127.00%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,752.94-1.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09837-2.44%
Storm Trade
STORM$0.01293-2.11%
Line Protocol
LINE$0.00302+1.00%
BULLS
BULLS$520.13-0.03%
A Bitcoin Crash Won't Crash The System

Bitcoin’s struggle with resistance around $112K has become the stuff of déjà vu. Once again, bulls tried to turn that ceiling into a floor — once again, they got smacked back down. Popular trader BitBull summed it up bluntly: “Until BTC reclaims $114K on the daily, every rally is just a bull trap.” In other words, don’t get too comfy — the longer Bitcoin hangs out below that level, the bigger the correction risk.

Bitcoin’s struggle with resistance around $112K has become the stuff of déjà vu. Once again, bulls tried to turn that ceiling into a floor — once again, they got smacked back down. Popular trader BitBull summed it up bluntly: “Until BTC reclaims $114K on the daily, every rally is just a bull trap.” In other words, don’t get too comfy — the longer Bitcoin hangs out below that level, the bigger the correction risk.

Bitcoin slipped again on Thursday, source: BNC

Where Support Might Hold

The optimists haven’t left the building yet. Swissblock argues that $110K is “critical support” thanks to a heavy-volume trading zone sitting right there. Lose it, and we’re looking at a fast-track ticket to the psychological $100K level. But if Bitcoin can bounce, the next upside gauntlet is at $113.6K–$115.6K, followed by an even beefier wall near $118K. In short: still lots of resistance above, not much room for error below.

Macro Backdrop: Gold Shines, Fed Wobbles

Zooming out, U.S. jobs data pointed to a cooling labor market, fueling expectations of a Fed rate cut on Sept. 17. That would normally be rocket fuel for risk assets — but inflation is still lurking, and some analysts warn the Fed may only have room for a “one and done” cut. That uncertainty isn’t helping crypto sentiment.

Meanwhile, gold is flexing hard. It’s not just beating Bitcoin, it’s outpacing stocks too. As The Kobeissi Letter put it: “Markets are pricing in higher long-term inflation and more deficit spending.” Translation: shiny rocks are winning this round.

Bottom Line

Bitcoin’s flirting with a cliff edge. Support at $110K is crucial, $100K is the next safety net, and $114K is the breakout line in the sand. Right now, though, the spotlight belongs to gold — and Bitcoin’s playing second fiddle.

 

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

A new Ethereum-based Layer-2 token that is priced lower than $0.003 is getting quick traction throughout the crypto ecosystem due to increased demand in its ongoing presale.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01229-2.30%
Quickswap
QUICK$0.02571-1.60%
Solayer
LAYER$0.5011-2.03%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/05 01:41
Partager
Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

In the midst of a turbulent cryptocurrency market, characterized by Bitcoin‘s stagnation at $110,000 and altcoin declines surpassing 4%, Turkish crypto enthusiasts are identifying potential investment opportunities. Michael Poppe and Efloud, prominent figures in the field, provide distinct analyses of the changing landscape and suggest strategies for navigating these volatile times.Continue Reading:Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005511-8.16%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/05 05:28
Partager
BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

The crypto market in 2025 is back in the spotlight with renewed energy, as presales, whale activity, and technical upgrades […] The post BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025 appeared first on Coindoo.
Partager
Coindoo2025/09/05 05:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Low-Priced Ethereum (ETH) Token Under $0.003 Aims for a Parabolic 8700% Rally in Q4

Investors Face Altcoin Strategies Amid Market Turbulence

BlockDAG’s Explosive Growth and the Other Best Long Term Crypto Choices Worth Watching in 2025

S&P 500 closed at a record 6,502.08 after weak job data fueled bets on a September Fed rate cut

XRP Price Prediction, Latest Solana News and Is This The Best Crypto Presale Of 2025?