Bitcoin Soars Past $114K Following Key Inflation Data

Bitcoin’s price has soared past the $114,000 mark, driven by positive macroeconomic indicators from the United States. The latest Producer Price Index (PPI) report, which measures wholesale inflation, came in softer than anticipated, igniting a surge in investor confidence. This development has amplified speculation that the Federal Reserve will proceed with interest rate cuts as …

