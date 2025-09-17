Bitcoin, Solana & Layer Brett Favoured By New Crypto Investors With One Breaking New Records In September

New investors in crypto don’t mess around. They want familiar names, they want upside, and they want stories they can brag about in group chats. That’s why Bitcoin, Solana, and Layer Brett keep coming up. Two are established heavyweights, but only one is still cheap enough to be called a moonshot — and it’s the one already breaking records in September.

Bitcoin (BTC): The safe starting point for new investors

When someone dips into crypto for the first time, they usually start with Bitcoin. It’s the brand name, the gateway, the one even your grandmother has heard of. For new investors, it feels safe — liquid, predictable, and increasingly backed by institutions.

September has been no different. Spot Bitcoin ETF flows are keeping demand steady, and adoption headlines keep piling up. Analysts are pointing toward targets of $80,000 to $100,000 in the next bull cycle. That’s solid, especially for big portfolios that just want exposure to the king of crypto.

The downside? The explosive days are long gone. Bitcoin isn’t going to 40x from here. It’s the foundation of the market, not the rocket ship anymore. For new investors, that’s fine — but for those who want stories of 10x or 100x, they’re already scanning elsewhere.

Solana (SOL): The comeback chain with momentum

Solana is finally shaking off its reputation for outages and downtime. The chain has rebuilt trust, and developers are coming back in droves. NFTs, DeFi, and gaming projects are flocking to Solana, thanks to its low fees and blazing transaction speeds.

That activity is showing up in price action. Analysts are setting Solana targets between $200 and $250, and some even higher if adoption keeps accelerating. For new investors, Solana feels like the hot altcoin — faster and flashier than Bitcoin, with a community that loves to push narratives.

But like Bitcoin, Solana already has a massive market cap. That limits the kind of explosive growth new traders dream about. It might triple or quadruple in the next bull cycle, but nobody’s calling Solana a 40x play. It’s exciting, but it’s not early anymore.

Layer Brett (LBRETT): The record-breaker new investors are piling into

If Bitcoin is the safe start and Solana is the comeback story, then Layer Brett is the one new investors whisper about in Discord chats. Built as an Ethereum Layer 2, Layer Brett combines meme coin energy with actual infrastructure — fast transactions, tiny fees, and staking that’s live right now.

The presale is still under a penny, locked at $0.0058 with the next rise to $0.0061 already looming. More than $3.7 million has poured in, and staking through the dApp is paying out a staggering 714% APY. That’s why headlines call Layer Brett the “record-breaker” of September — because while the giants move slowly, this project is already moving fast.

For new investors, Layer Brett checks all the boxes: it’s cheap, it’s loud, and it’s working. The community is growing, the infrastructure is solid, and the upside is still on the table. If you missed the early days of Dogecoin or Shiba Inu, Layer Brett feels like déjà vu with better tech.

Conclusion

Bitcoin is the bedrock, Solana is the comeback, but Layer Brett is the wild card. New investors aren’t just looking for safety — they’re looking for the next breakout story. With presale prices still under a cent, live staking, and record-breaking momentum in September, Layer Brett is the only one of the three that could realistically deliver moonshot multiples.

