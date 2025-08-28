Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $81.246 million yesterday, continuing its net inflow for three consecutive days.

2025/08/28
PANews reported on August 28 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 27, Eastern Time) was US$81.246 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$50.8672 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.218 billion.
The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$14.6524 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.814 billion.
The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$3.0453 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.263 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$144.573 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.46%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.189 billion.

