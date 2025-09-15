Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.34 billion last week, marking the third consecutive week of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 15th that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $2.34 billion last week (September 8th to September 12th, US Eastern Time), with no net outflow.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of US$1.04 billion. The total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$59.78 billion. The second largest was Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a weekly net inflow of US$850 million. The total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.63 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.18 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$56.83 billion.