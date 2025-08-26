Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $219 million yesterday, while none of the twelve ETFs saw a net outflow.

PANews reported on August 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 25, Eastern Time) was US$219 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$65.564 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.784 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$63.383 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$58.122 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.65 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.58%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.019 billion.