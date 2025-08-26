Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $219 million yesterday, while none of the twelve ETFs saw a net outflow.

Par : PANews
2025/08/26 12:03
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000071+9.23%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011224+1.36%

PANews reported on August 26 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 25, Eastern Time) was US$219 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$65.564 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.784 billion.

The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$63.383 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$58.122 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$143.65 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.58%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.019 billion.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on June 22 that according to The block, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed SB 21, becoming the third state to set up a Bitcoin reserve after Arizona
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-9.35%
Blockstreet
BLOCK$0.1277-11.25%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 08:02
Partager
Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Jinshi, Trump said that Iran will either have peace or tragedy. Many goals have not yet been achieved, and tonight's strikes are
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.26-3.23%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0572-9.35%
FUTURECOIN
FUTURE$0.13865--%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 11:03
Partager
Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

PANews reported on August 26 that Mayne, founder of the cryptocurrency self-operated company Breakout, said that Bitcoin may be about to rebound and may continue to consolidate in the range of 110,000 to 120,000 US dollars, provided that it does not completely return to the previous range. Furthermore, SOL/ETH is currently at an important monthly support level, while ETH/BTC has broken through its highs and ETH/USD is showing signs of a weekly sweep. Based on this, he is inclined to place long orders on SOL/USD price pullbacks, identifying $190 as a key level.
Solana
SOL$189.16-6.91%
Bitcoin
BTC$110,238.49-1.79%
MAY
MAY$0.04403-6.63%
Partager
PANews2025/08/26 12:19
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Texas Governor Signs SB 21, Becoming the Third State to Establish a Bitcoin Reserve

Trump: If peace is not achieved in the future, other targets will be targeted

Breakout founder: Bitcoin may fluctuate between $110,000 and $120,000

From Chaos to Consensus: Feigenbaum’s Constants in Bitcoin’s Protocol Dynamics

DOGE, Solana, Cardano or MAGACOIN FINANCE — Which Crypto Is the Best Buy for 2025?