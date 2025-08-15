Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $231 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 15 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 14, Eastern Time) was US$231 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$524 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.559 billion.

The second is Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$7.3157 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTC has reached US$1.719 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$150 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.244 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.427 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.54%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.988 billion.