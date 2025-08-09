Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net inflow of $404 million yesterday, continuing their net inflow for three consecutive days.

PANews reported on August 9 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 8, Eastern Time) was US$404 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$360 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$57.786 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$30.4889 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.028 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.697 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.426 billion.