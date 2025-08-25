Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $1.17 billion last week, with BlackRock's IBIT ETF leading the way with a net outflow of $615 million.

Par : PANews
2025/08/25 11:12
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000065-10.95%
LayerNet
NET$0.00011073+2.80%

PANews reported on August 25 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of US$1.17 billion last week (August 18 to August 22, US Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was VanEck ETF HODL, with a weekly net inflow of US$26.41 million. The current historical net inflow of HODL is US$1.19 billion; followed by Franklin Bitcoin ETF EZBC, with a weekly net inflow of US$13.49 million. The current historical net inflow of EZBC is US$295 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net outflow of US$615 million, the second highest in history. Currently, IBIT's total net inflow has reached US$58.06 billion; followed by Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a weekly net outflow of US$235 million. Currently, FBTC's total net inflow has reached US$11.72 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.23 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.45%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$53.80 billion.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
SUMMIT$0.0000328-18.40%
Particl
PART$0.1897-0.47%
Partager
PANews2023/03/17 12:05
Partager
Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

If the Pectra upgrade prompts a surge in DApp and Ethereum network activity, ETH prices could recover.
Ethereum
ETH$4,723.44-1.33%
Partager
PANews2025/05/08 19:16
Partager
Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Telegram founder Pavel Durov has once again pushed back against French authorities, arguing that the ongoing criminal investigation against him is “legally and logically absurd.” In a Telegram post on Sunday, Durov described his arrest last month by French police as “unprecedented” and said it was unjust to hold a tech CEO accountable for the […]
HoldCoin
HOLD$0.0000429+1.17%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 12:08
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!

Ethereum Pectra upgrade adds new features. When will ETH be able to return to $2,000?

Pavel Durov Challenges French Probe While Telegram Expands Web3 Plans

Japanese Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato: Will create a suitable environment for crypto assets

Weekly preview | Trump tokens worth $342 million will be unlocked on April 18; Layer1 blockchain Shardeum goes live on the mainnet