Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a net outflow of $127 million yesterday, marking the first net outflow after four days of net inflows.

PANews reported on August 30 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 29, Eastern Time) was US$127 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$24.626 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.307 billion.

The second is WisdomTree ETF BTCW, with a single-day net inflow of US$2.2973 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTCW has reached US$42.9367 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$72.0653 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.093 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$139.951 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.52%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.241 billion.