Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total inflow of $179 million yesterday, marking the fourth consecutive day of net inflows

PANews reported on August 29 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 28, Eastern Time) was US$179 million.
The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net inflow of US$79.8083 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.165 billion.
The second is Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$63.719 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$58.282 billion.
As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$144.957 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.51%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.367 billion.