Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $163 million yesterday, with no net outflow among the twelve ETFs.

PANews reported on September 19 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 18, Eastern Time) was US$163 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was the Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$97.3526 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.661 billion.

The second is the ETF ARKB of Ark Invest and 21Shares, with a single-day net inflow of US$24.9951 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of ARKB has reached US$2.227 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$155.053 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.62%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.495 billion.