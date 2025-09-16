Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $260 million yesterday, marking the sixth consecutive day of net inflows.

Par : PANews
2025/09/16 11:55
PANews reported on September 16 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 15, Eastern Time) was US$260 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$262 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$60.04 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$7.54 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.634 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$18.8102 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.331 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$151.716 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.6%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.091 billion.

Coinstats2025/09/16 11:11
Coinstats2025/09/16 11:29
NewsBTC2025/09/16 12:00
