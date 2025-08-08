Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $281 million yesterday, with IBIT leading the way with a net inflow of $157 million.

PANews reported on August 8 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (August 7, Eastern Time) was US$281 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$157 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$57.426 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$43.4452 million. The current historical total net inflow of FBTC has reached US$11.997 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$388,500. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.381 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$150.972 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.47%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.023 billion.