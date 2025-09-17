Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $292 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

2025/09/17 11:57
PANews reported on September 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 16, Eastern Time) was US$292 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$209 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$60.249 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$45.7639 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.68 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$10.7797 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.32 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.775 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.61%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.383 billion.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

A whale sold over 167,000 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours in exchange for 9.06 million USDC.

PANews reported on September 17th that according to Lookonchain monitoring, whale 0xd282 sold another 167,645 HYPE tokens in the past 12 hours at an average price of $54 in exchange for 9.06 million USDC. He still holds 80,057 HYPE tokens (worth $4.33 million), with a total profit of over $16.6 million.
PANews2025/09/17 13:02
Arizona governor vetoes bill to create Bitcoin Reserve from seized assets

Arizona governor vetoes bill to create Bitcoin Reserve from seized assets

Arizona has vetoed bill HB 2324 to create Bitcoin Reserve funded by criminal forfeiture, marking the third time the state has blocked a digital asset reserve proposal. In a veto letter to House Speaker Steve Montenegro, Arizona Governor Katie Hobbs…
Crypto.news2025/07/02 14:12
Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

Lee Ka-chiu: Hong Kong is implementing the stablecoin issuer system

PANews reported on September 17th that, according to a Shanghai Securities News report cited by Jinshi, Hong Kong Chief Executive John Lee stated in his fourth Policy Address that the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) will encourage commercial banks to launch tokenized deposits and promote the trading of real tokenized assets. Examples include using tokenized deposits to settle tokenized money market funds, assisting the government in regularizing the issuance of tokenized bonds, and encouraging banks to strengthen risk management through a regulatory sandbox. Lee also stated that Hong Kong is implementing a stablecoin issuer regime and formulating legislative proposals for a licensing system for digital asset trading and custody services. The Securities and Futures Commission (SFC) is exploring expanding the types of digital asset products and services available to professional investors while ensuring adequate investor protections. The SFC is also strengthening international tax cooperation to combat cross-border tax evasion.
PANews2025/09/17 13:23
