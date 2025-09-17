Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $292 million yesterday, marking the seventh consecutive day of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 17 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 16, Eastern Time) was US$292 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$209 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of IBIT has reached US$60.249 billion.

The second is Fidelity ETF FBTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$45.7639 million. Currently, the total historical net inflow of FBTC has reached US$12.68 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a single-day net outflow of US$10.7797 million. Currently, BITB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.32 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$153.775 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.61%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$57.383 billion.