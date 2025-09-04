Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net inflow of $301 million yesterday, with only ARKB experiencing a net outflow

PANews reported on September 4 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net inflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs yesterday (September 3, Eastern Time) was US$301 million.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$290 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.669 billion.

The second is Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a single-day net inflow of US$28.8293 million. The current historical total net inflow of BTC has reached US$1.778 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was the Ark Invest and 21Shares ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$27.9016 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.137 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$145.247 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.5%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.875 billion.