Bitcoin spot ETFs saw a total net outflow of $227 million yesterday, with only BlackRock IBIT seeing a net inflow

PANews reported on September 5 that according to SoSoValue data, the total net outflow of Bitcoin spot ETFs was US$227 million yesterday (September 4, US Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net inflow yesterday was Blackrock ETF IBIT, with a single-day net inflow of US$135 million. Currently, the total net inflow of IBIT in history has reached US$58.804 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest single-day net outflow yesterday was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a single-day net outflow of US$125 million. Currently, ARKB's total historical net inflow has reached US$2.012 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$142.303 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.47%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.647 billion.