Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $246 million last week, marking two consecutive weeks of net inflows.

PANews reported on September 8 that according to SoSoValue data, Bitcoin spot ETFs had a net inflow of US$246 million last week (September 2 to September 5, US Eastern Time).

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest weekly net inflow last week was Blackrock's Bitcoin ETF IBIT, with a weekly net inflow of US$434 million. The total net inflow of IBIT has reached US$58.74 billion. The second largest was Grayscale's Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF BTC, with a weekly net inflow of US$33.29 million. The total net inflow of BTC has reached US$1.77 billion.

The Bitcoin spot ETF with the largest net outflow last week was Ark Invest and 21Shares' ETF ARKB, with a weekly net inflow of US$81.52 million. ARKB's total historical net inflow currently stands at US$2.01 billion. The second largest was Bitwise ETF BITB, with a daily net outflow of US$76.9 million. BITB's total historical net inflow currently stands at US$2.21 billion.

As of press time, the total net asset value of the Bitcoin spot ETF was US$144.05 billion, the ETF net asset ratio (market value as a percentage of the total market value of Bitcoin) reached 6.48%, and the historical cumulative net inflow has reached US$54.49 billion.