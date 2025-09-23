The post Bitcoin spot ETFs see $363M outflow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin spot ETFs saw $363 million in outflows on Sept. 22. These ETFs, launched in the US in 2024, directly hold Bitcoin to track its price. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $363 million in outflows today, with no inflows across any of the 12 approved funds. The outflows affect regulated investment vehicles launched in the U.S. in 2024 that hold actual Bitcoin to mirror its real-time price. The withdrawal marks a notable shift for the ETF category, which has drawn over $57 billion in cumulative net inflows since the Securities and Exchange Commission first approved the products in January 2024. Assets under management for Bitcoin spot ETFs surpassed $110 billion in 2025, outpacing some traditional ETF categories and rivaling gold ETFs in returns, according to industry reports. The funds have experienced fluctuating flows throughout 2025, with periods reaching $25 billion in weekly volume during market highs contrasted by outflows amid economic uncertainty and institutional repositioning. Outflows often correlate with Bitcoin price volatility, with investors pulling funds when the digital currency dips below key support levels. Similar patterns emerged in early 2024 during initial ETF conversions from legacy products like Grayscale’s GBTC. The 12 SEC-approved funds are managed by firms including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale, representing the primary institutional gateway for Bitcoin investment in traditional financial markets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-spot-etf-363m-outflow-2025/The post Bitcoin spot ETFs see $363M outflow appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Takeaways Bitcoin spot ETFs saw $363 million in outflows on Sept. 22. These ETFs, launched in the US in 2024, directly hold Bitcoin to track its price. Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $363 million in outflows today, with no inflows across any of the 12 approved funds. The outflows affect regulated investment vehicles launched in the U.S. in 2024 that hold actual Bitcoin to mirror its real-time price. The withdrawal marks a notable shift for the ETF category, which has drawn over $57 billion in cumulative net inflows since the Securities and Exchange Commission first approved the products in January 2024. Assets under management for Bitcoin spot ETFs surpassed $110 billion in 2025, outpacing some traditional ETF categories and rivaling gold ETFs in returns, according to industry reports. The funds have experienced fluctuating flows throughout 2025, with periods reaching $25 billion in weekly volume during market highs contrasted by outflows amid economic uncertainty and institutional repositioning. Outflows often correlate with Bitcoin price volatility, with investors pulling funds when the digital currency dips below key support levels. Similar patterns emerged in early 2024 during initial ETF conversions from legacy products like Grayscale’s GBTC. The 12 SEC-approved funds are managed by firms including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale, representing the primary institutional gateway for Bitcoin investment in traditional financial markets. Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-spot-etf-363m-outflow-2025/

Bitcoin spot ETFs see $363M outflow

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 14:12
Union
U$0.011317-5.99%
RealLink
REAL$0.06024+0.68%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017242-0.61%
Wink
LIKE$0.008264+4.66%
Black Mirror
MIRROR$0.02792-21.35%

Key Takeaways

  • Bitcoin spot ETFs saw $363 million in outflows on Sept. 22.
  • These ETFs, launched in the US in 2024, directly hold Bitcoin to track its price.

Bitcoin spot ETFs recorded $363 million in outflows today, with no inflows across any of the 12 approved funds. The outflows affect regulated investment vehicles launched in the U.S. in 2024 that hold actual Bitcoin to mirror its real-time price.

The withdrawal marks a notable shift for the ETF category, which has drawn over $57 billion in cumulative net inflows since the Securities and Exchange Commission first approved the products in January 2024.

Assets under management for Bitcoin spot ETFs surpassed $110 billion in 2025, outpacing some traditional ETF categories and rivaling gold ETFs in returns, according to industry reports.

The funds have experienced fluctuating flows throughout 2025, with periods reaching $25 billion in weekly volume during market highs contrasted by outflows amid economic uncertainty and institutional repositioning.

Outflows often correlate with Bitcoin price volatility, with investors pulling funds when the digital currency dips below key support levels. Similar patterns emerged in early 2024 during initial ETF conversions from legacy products like Grayscale’s GBTC.

The 12 SEC-approved funds are managed by firms including BlackRock, Fidelity, and Grayscale, representing the primary institutional gateway for Bitcoin investment in traditional financial markets.

Source: https://cryptobriefing.com/bitcoin-spot-etf-363m-outflow-2025/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Cardano (ADA) price extends its losses, trading below $0.82 at the time of writing on Tuesday after breaking below the ascending trendline, suggesting a deeper correction may be ahead. The rising activity among the dormant wallets further supports the bearish sentiment.
MAY
MAY$0.03982-3.51%
Cardano
ADA$0.8246+0.85%
Ambire Wallet
WALLET$0.02367-1.86%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/23 11:30
Partager
Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan.
XRP
XRP$2.866+2.14%
DeFi
DEFI$0.0017-6.59%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/23 14:15
Partager
Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Solana (SOL) declined by more than 6% on Monday, despite Helius Medical's (HSDT) acquisition of over 760,190 SOL for about $167 million.
Solana
SOL$219.08-1.35%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08384-0.91%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/09/23 07:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Cardano Price Forecast: ADA declines as dormant wallet activity stirs selling pressure

Ripple focuses on tokenization and stablecoins in the XRP ledger’s institutional DeFi plan

Solana drops over 6% despite Helius Medical $167 million SOL treasury purchase

Pi Network Price Forecast: PI risks further loss as bearish outlook persists

Data: $23 billion in BTC and ETH options contracts expire on Friday