Bitcoin Standard Author Debunks Claims of an Economic Miracle in Argentina

2025/08/22 12:33
Saifedean Ammous, economist and author of the best-selling book The Bitcoin Standard, criticized Argentina’s President Javier Milei for his economic performance, highlighting the failed bond rollover despite one of the highest interest rates in history. Ammous believes that the country will likely default, as it owes over $40 billion to international institutions. Bitcoin Standard Author […]

Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-standard-author-debunks-claims-of-an-economic-miracle-in-argentina/

