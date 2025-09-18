Bitcoin Sticks to $117K, Moves Higher Amid Initial Volatility Post US Fed cut

Par : Bitemycoin
2025/09/18 20:37
1
1$0.004739+373.90%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08817+1.17%

Bitcoin, the most precious digital currency in the world, surged around 1% and tapped $117K amid the US Fed’s 25-basis-point rate cut. The United States Federal Reserve implemented its first rate cut of 2025 and lowered the federal funds rate by 25 basis points to a 4.00% – 4.25% range on September 17, 2025. Analysts opine that BTC’s price may rise to its all-time high if it breaks the key resistance level at $117K, and pointed out that Bitcoin is regaining its momentum toward the $120,000 price point. 

“The crypto market is digesting the Fed’s 25 bps rate cut with surprising calm, says Avinash Shekhar

The Federal Reserve issues an FOMC statement on September 17, 2025, deciding to lower the target range for the federal funds rate by ¼ percentage point to 4.00 – 4.25%. The Federal Reserve official press release stated that the Committee sought to achieve maximum employment and inflation at the rate of 2% over the longer run. It added that uncertainty about the economic outlook remained elevated. The Committee was attentive to the risks to both sides of its dual mandate and judged that downside risks to employment had risen. It would continue reducing its holdings of Treasury securities, agency debt, and agency mortgage-backed securities. The Committee was strongly committed to supporting maximum employment and returning inflation to its 2% objective. 

The cryptocurrencies and the entire crypto market have increased by a small percentage over the past 24 hours after the FOMC statement. Crypto experts opine that the positive momentum was mainly fueled by the positive corporate news and expectations of a Fed interest rate cut. 

Bitcoin was reportedly traded above $117K on Wednesday morning, and it has been continuing its upward momentum. Avinash Shekhar, Co-Founder & CEO of Pi42, claimed that the crypto market was digesting the Fed’s 25 bps rate cut with surprising calm, as Bitcoin was moving upwards slowly despite initial volatility. He mentioned that traders remained split while some argued that the cut had already been priced in, but optimism still pointed to Bitcoin regaining momentum toward the $120,000 mark if catalysts aligned. He also added that Ethereum, meanwhile, was flashing strength as bulls were eyeing fresh record highs, while XRP was fueled by optimism around an ETF approval that could see it targeting $3.66. 

Bitcoin Steadies at $117K with Rate Cut: Will it Move Higher?

The Federal Reserve rate cut has helped Bitcoin to stay steady at the $117 price point. The FED has already given possibilities of potential rate cuts in 2025, so it would further push cryptocurrencies to display a balanced market performance. Some crypto analysts believe that a confirmed breakout above key resistance at $117,800 could lead to a near-term target of $120,000 or slightly higher. 

Crypto analysts discussed on X that, on the other hand, Bitcoin spot ETFs had recorded net inflows of 2,544 BTC on Wednesday, valued at approximately $295 million. They noted that BlackRock’s IBIT had accounted for the largest inflow on Sept. 17, and added that these institutional inflows provided structural support to Bitcoin despite the short-term price weakness. 

Avinash Shekhar also commented that, interestingly, despite neutral price action in Bitcoin, altcoins like XRP and Dogecoin were showing stronger reactions, suggesting capital rotation beneath the surface. He mentioned that overall, the market was trading cautiously, balancing macro policy signals with sector-specific optimism, and that the next move hinged on how traders would interpret Powell’s remarks in the coming sessions. 

Disclaimer: All investments, including cryptocurrencies, carry risk. The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial advice.

The post Bitcoin Sticks to $117K, Moves Higher Amid Initial Volatility Post US Fed cut appeared first on BiteMyCoin.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Your daily access to the backroom
Partager
Blockhead2025/09/18 16:53
Partager
Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Ripple partners with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch RLUSD-backed trading and lending solutions for institutional investors.   Ripple has teamed up with DBS and Franklin Templeton to launch a new trading and lending platform powered by Ripple’s RLUSD stablecoin. This collaboration aims to create a more efficient financial ecosystem for institutional investors.  Through this […] The post Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions appeared first on Live Bitcoin News.
Moonveil
MORE$0.08812+1.13%
SecondLive
LIVE$0.01714-2.00%
Partager
LiveBitcoinNews2025/09/18 19:00
Partager
Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

PANews reported on September 18th that, according to GlobeNewswire , Nasdaq-listed Caliber ( CWD ) announced it had purchased 278,011 Chainlink ( LINK ) tokens for approximately $ 6.5 million, at an average price of $ 23.38 per token. This is the second LINK acquisition under its Digital Asset Treasury ( DAT ) strategy, bringing its total LINK holdings to $ 6.7 million, making it one of the largest public holders. Caliber stated it will continue to increase its LINK holdings and will make acquisitions through existing funds and equity instruments.
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01447+7.18%
Chainlink
LINK$24.32+6.10%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 19:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Rate Cut Sees Bitcoin Above $117K as ETF Flows Cool and Exchanges See Spot Selling

Ripple Collaborates with DBS and Franklin Templeton to Introduce RLUSD-Backed Trading and Lending Solutions

Caliber, a US-listed company, increased its holdings of LINK tokens by approximately $6.5 million

Top Crypto to Invest in: Discover How $25K in BFX Could Become $1.35M While Pepe Coin Lacks Utility

Ripple CEO’su Brad Garlinghouse’dan XRP İçin Çifte Müjde: “XRP Spot ETF Onaylanacak, ABD Rezerve XRP Ekleyecek!” İşte Kritik Açıklamaları!