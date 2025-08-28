Bitcoin Strategy Deepens As Metaplanet Plans $880 Million Raise

Japanese investment firm Metaplanet today announced plans to raise another 130 billion yen ($880 million) through an international share sale. Of that amount, the firm intends to allocate roughly $835 million toward purchasing additional Bitcoin (BTC).

Metaplanet Eyes More Bitcoin Purchases

According to a regulatory filing, Tokyo-based Metaplanet has approved a plan to raise as much as $880 million, with nearly $837 million set aside for fresh BTC acquisitions.

To generate the funds, the company will issue 555 million new shares. This issuance could increase the number of Metaplanet’s outstanding shares from 722 million to approximately 1.27 billion.

Often referred to as “Japan’s MicroStrategy,” Metaplanet has emerged as one of Asia’s most prominent corporate Bitcoin holders. Data from CoinGecko shows the firm currently ranks as the world’s 8th largest public company by BTC reserves, holding 18,991 BTC on its balance sheet.

The firm noted that proceeds from the offering will be used between September and October 2025 to accumulate Bitcoin. In addition, around $43.9 million will be reserved for other Bitcoin-related financial operations.

It is important to highlight that the share sale will take place exclusively on international markets. In the US, sales will be restricted to qualified institutional buyers under Rule 144A of the US Securities Act.

Metaplanet’s latest BTC purchase came earlier this week when the firm announced it had bought 103 BTC worth more than $11 million. At present, Metaplanet’s total BTC holdings are valued around $2 billion. The firm plans to hold 210,000 BTC by the end of 2027.

The firm’s strategy reflects a broader trend of corporations integrating Bitcoin into their treasuries. Healthcare company KindlyMD, recently announced a $5 billion stock sale to expand its BTC reserves.

Commenting on the development, David Bailey, CEO, KindlyMD, said that the move to raise $5 billion is a natural next step following the firm’s initial purchase of 5,744 BTC earlier this month. On the CoinGecko list, KindlyMD currently ranks 16th in terms of total BTC held.

Is BTC On The Verge Of Supply Crunch?

BTC’s fixed supply of 21 million coins remains one of its most defining features. However, a significant portion of these coins has been lost in unrecoverable wallets, further reducing the effective circulating supply.

As a result, a quiet race has begun among corporations, institutional investors, and even nation-states to accumulate as much Bitcoin as possible before prices climb further. Recently, a congressman in the Philippines introduced a bill proposing the creation of a strategic Bitcoin reserve for the nation.

Meanwhile, Dutch crypto services company Amdax announced plans last week to launch a public Bitcoin treasury firm, while Nasdaq-listed Top Win International disclosed a $10 million raise for BTC purchases.

In similar news, Turkish mobility app Marti Technologies stated last month that it will hold 20% of its cash reserves in Bitcoin. At press time, BTC trades at $112,013, up 1.9% in the past 24 hours.

bitcoin
