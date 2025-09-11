Bitcoin Struggles Below $112K While MAGAX Presale Quietly Builds Toward 200x ROI

Bitcoin’s Struggle vs. Moonshot MAGAX’s Exponential Growth

The crypto market is in a tough state as Bitcoin (BTC) battles to break through key resistance. Meanwhile, there are presale projects like Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), which are capturing investor attention with promises of exponential growth.

BTC is still the largest cryptocurrency in the world, but it’s been below $112k and struggles to go past it. In contrast, MAGAX is emerging with its meme-to-earn economy that could deliver a whopping 200x ROI for all investors.

BTC Struggles to Go Past $112K Mark

Currently, Bitcoin (BTC) has been trading at $111,591.60, after briefly going past $112k before it slid back quickly due to one of the largest whale sell-offs in years. A massive amount of BTC, up to 115,000, hit the market, making the price drop by 1.21% in just one day.

Since mid-July, many Bitcoin investors have seen their positions decline due to high inflation, weak job reports, and competition from Ethereum, hindering BTC’s recovery. Analysts believe BTC is stuck below $112k. This has led both retail and institutional investors to seek opportunities in early-stage projects, recognizing that while BTC remains a long-term store of value, short-term gains may be found elsewhere.

MAGAX Expected to Hit 200x After Listing

One project that’s gaining a lot of attention is Moonshot MAGAX (MAGAX), a presale token that is predicted to hit 200x ROI. Bitcoin is now heavily connected to institutional flows, but MAGAX is more community-driven with strong utility.

The token’s deflationary model, CertiK audit, and growing presale participation makes it attractive to meme coin enthusiasts and serious investors. It’s not only about hype, but it offers a new model of earning that makes it different from the traditional meme coins like DOGE and SHIB.

BTC can’t maintain its momentum right now, but MAGAX’s early-stage momentum shows that it could be one of the few projects with massive returns.

Meme-to-Earn Economy Drives Community Growth

The heart of MAGAX’s appeal lies in its meme-to-earn economy, which is powered by Loomint AI. Unlike other meme coins that depend mostly on speculation, MAGAX rewards creators, promoters, and advertisers who contribute to the ecosystem. Memes become currency, and the engagement leads to real rewards.

MAGAX offers 12% APY staking, providing passive income and stable liquidity. Its DAO governance allows community voting on project direction. The UI/UX is beginner-friendly yet powerful for experienced investors, with features like referral incentives flowing value back to the community.

MAGAX blends meme-driven virality with practical blockchain functionality, making it more sustainable than typical hype coins.

Investors Buy Into MAGAX Before It’s Too Late

As Bitcoin struggles with resistance, more investors are turning to presales like MAGAX for high returns. Analysts are saying it will have a 200x ROI, and the presale is offering the tokens at the lowest price they will ever be.

The difference between the two is obvious. Bitcoin is struggling to reclaim momentum, while MAGAX is a fresh project offering high potential. For investors that are rebalancing their portfolio, MAGAX is definitely the best crypto for the next bull run.

