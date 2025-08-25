Bitcoin Supply Drops, Altseason Loading: Why the Next Few Months Matter

Par : Tronweekly
2025/08/25 05:05
MetaPulse
PULSE$0.00000009212+169.12%
WHY
WHY$0.0000000285-10.93%
bitcoin
  • Bitcoin’s 30-day active supply has cooled, hinting at reduced investor activity.
  • Altseason speculation grows as Bitcoin nears a potential peak.
  • Market patterns mirror previous cycles, raising caution for the coming months.

Alphractal highlighted the latest trend in Bitcoin’s 30-day active supply. This metric tracks the number of unique coins that have moved at least once over the past month. It works as a pulse check on market interest, revealing when investors are actively circulating their holdings.

ANYlcfAuxD3T7ZmmZFoy1iMBBTNCGQIuuz pP4DDgxSzRf1p4wO0LxHwl0aMKw8LrrjTA3UaEDrtLnHMzzRkum9GNh8IhHSWATwN460GW edBS4f8CKta0 f4nH1nUA gI0 mXiis92XCiBvlZXo28g

A rising trend often signals heightened participation, where new money enters and investors shift positions in response to market excitement or fear. Historically, these moments of strong activity have aligned with major price tops and bottoms. Peaks were seen when investors were gripped by greed or panic, pushing large volumes of coins into motion.

ANYlcfD8Ja lWPHufQGtajsU1AWOxEja1xr1RrUopQm1Joe21ovaHXeoCzmmdVNKIUqVB HFZF5qK4VD upoP FhGsaDeekib2gKLwbyaoIUr 1TPbfmXVpKLquXTRfi8gBXoJTKPz7foL0aipU22IE

Now, the data records a slowdown. Circulation has eased up with the active supply, meaning that the activity is less than the frenzy that was seen in the months before. This movement records signs of more even conditions with traders that are not anxious to move their coins. This kind of slowdown creates space for the market to accommodate, with the next movement of Bitcoin remaining unpredictable.

Bitcoin Dominance Decline Sparks Altseason Speculation

Another market commentator, Mags, pointed out Bitcoin’s trends of dominance. The chart of dominance pits Bitcoin’s percentage of the aggregate crypto market cap versus altcoins. Historically, a sharp decline in dominance has often aligned with Bitcoin reaching its final rally stages before a cycle peak.

This was repeated in 2017 and 2021. Each time, Bitcoin registered one final upward surge while dominance dropped precipitously. In this period, altcoins also experienced massive rallies, generating what traders commonly refer to as “altseason.” The euphoria was short-lived, though, since both Bitcoin and altcoins subsequently crashed into long bear markets once dominance hit its lows and began trending upwards.

ANYlcfDVYDjUaS8oKMb5GtphFQP4gVIDlc6vrgxoQTukUwcugXm7OkstQriY b4VRuUkP7

Current setup shows initial similarities. As Bitcoin nears a possible peak, declining dominance is generating speculations that the coming altcoin rally is near. Traders are keenly observing if that is responsible for the final leg up before conditions switch into reverse.

Also Read: Bitcoin Whales Add 16,000 BTC as Retail Traders Exit at Losses: Report

Crypto Market at Crossroads as BTC Activity Declines

The overlap between reduced Bitcoin supply activity and shifting dominance suggests the market is entering a critical phase. Lower movement of coins indicates that investors are holding back, while the dominance trend hints at an altcoin breakout if history repeats.

If such signals are valid, the next couple of months will determine the end of the ongoing cycle. Traders are considering this moment a last chance at significant gains prior to an extended decline. The two gauges indicate a fine balance, with the next conclusive move by Bitcoin determining the direction of the overall crypto market.

Also Read: Bitcoin Eyes $118,000 Breakout, Poised for Explosive Rally

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Connect met Like-minded Crypto Enthusiasts! Connect op Discord! Check onze Discord   Dogecoin is de afgelopen dagen rustig omhoog bewogen en staat dicht bij een belangrijk punt op de grafiek. Het gaat om een patroon dat technische analisten een symmetrische driehoek noemen. Hierbij worden de toppen steeds iets lager en de bodems juist iets hoger. Kan de Dogecoin koers hierdoor binnenkort verder oplopen? Wat zegt dit symmetrische patroon over de Dogecoin koers? De Dogecoin koers beweegt al weken binnen deze driehoek. De ruimte tussen steun en weerstand wordt steeds kleiner. Dit wijst op afnemend handelsvolume en een markt die wacht tot kopers of verkopers de overhand krijgen. Een symmetrische driehoek ontstaat vaak in perioden van consolidatie. In zo’n fase wisselen bulls en bears elkaar af zonder dat één van de twee de volledige controle heeft. Het patroon eindigt vrijwel altijd met een uitbraak omhoog of omlaag. Het moment waarop dat gebeurt komt dichterbij, omdat de driehoek steeds nauwer wordt. Volgens data analyses kan het verschil tussen de boven- en onderkant van dit patroon worden gebruikt om het mogelijke koersdoel na een uitbraak te berekenen. In dit geval wijst de projectie op een beweging van ongeveer 30% zodra de koers door de driehoek heen breekt. Dogecoin $DOGE is getting ready for a 30% price move! pic.twitter.com/3bcNzfg2yC — Ali (@ali_charts) August 23, 2025 Welke crypto nu kopen?Lees onze uitgebreide gids en leer welke crypto nu kopen verstandig kan zijn! Welke crypto nu kopen? Bitcoin beweegt rond de ATH en blijft voor veel beleggers een van de meest aantrekkelijke crypto’s, met relatief laag risico en een bewezen trackrecord. Recente uitspraken van Fed-voorzitter Jerome Powell, die Bitcoin “digitaal goud” noemde, versterkten het vertrouwen. Tegelijkertijd zorgden macro-economische ontwikkelingen en een sterke altcoin rally voor extra beweging op… Continue reading Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen? document.addEventListener('DOMContentLoaded', function() { var screenWidth = window.innerWidth; var excerpts = document.querySelectorAll('.lees-ook-description'); excerpts.forEach(function(description) { var excerpt = description.getAttribute('data-description'); var wordLimit = screenWidth wordLimit) { var trimmedDescription = excerpt.split(' ').slice(0, wordLimit).join(' ') + '...'; description.textContent = trimmedDescription; } }); }); Belangrijke niveaus voor Dogecoin Voor traders zijn er duidelijke koersniveaus die in de gaten worden gehouden. De eerste ligt rond $0,25. Dit niveau fungeert als weerstand. Als de Dogecoin koers daarboven komt met stevig volume, dan kan de weg open liggen richting $0,31 tot $0,32. Dat zijn de niveaus die volgen uit de hoogte van de driehoek toegepast op het moment van de uitbraak. Aan de andere kant is er ook een steunpunt zichtbaar rond $0,22. Wanneer de koers daaronder zakt, neemt de kans toe dat Dogecoin terugvalt richting de regio van $0,19 tot $0,20. Deze zone fungeerde in eerdere handelsweken vaker als vangnet voor kopers. De prijsontwikkeling laat dus zien dat de munt zich in een beslissende fase bevindt. Welke richting de koers kiest, hangt af van het vermogen om één van deze niveaus overtuigend te doorbreken. Historische patronen van de DOGE koers De huidige situatie van Dogecoin lijkt op eerdere fases waarin de munt langere tijd in een driehoek bewoog. Ook toen volgden scherpe bewegingen zodra de koers de formatie doorbrak. In 2021 en 2023 waren er vergelijkbare patronen zichtbaar. Beide keren resulteerde dat in sterke rallies, maar ook in forse correcties toen het momentum afzwakte. Dat maakt duidelijk dat symmetrische driehoeken krachtige indicatoren kunnen zijn. Toch blijft de richting altijd afhankelijk van de daadwerkelijke uitbraak. De volatiliteit die erop volgt is vaak groot, omdat veel traders hun posities aanpassen zodra de koers de formatie verlaat. Het gebied rond $0,25 vormt dus de sleutel voor een mogelijk vervolg omhoog richting $0,31 tot $0,32. Zakt de koers juist onder $0,22, dan komt de regio rond $0,19 weer in beeld. Met het huidige patroon en de afnemende volumes is de kans groot dat deze beslissing binnenkort valt. Koop je crypto via Best Wallet Best wallet is een topklasse crypto wallet waarmee je anoniem crypto kan kopen. Met meer dan 60 chains gesupport kan je al je main crypto coins aanschaffen via Best Wallet. Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Best wallet - betrouwbare en anonieme wallet Meer dan 60 chains beschikbaar voor alle crypto Vroege toegang tot nieuwe projecten Hoge staking belongingen Lage transactiekosten Best wallet review Koop nu via Best Wallet Let op: cryptocurrency is een zeer volatiele en ongereguleerde investering. Doe je eigen onderzoek. Het bericht Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen? is geschreven door Dirk van Haaster en verscheen als eerst op Bitcoinmagazine.nl.
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006107-1.67%
Movement
MOVE$0.1298-2.62%
READY
READY$0.003208--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:16
Partager
Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

Detail: https://coincu.com/pr/blockdags-381m-presale-surges-past-xrps-12b-volumes-and-dogecoins-500m-whale-play/
PlaysOut
PLAY$0.04671-10.79%
XRP
XRP$3.0347-0.52%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.020204-9.87%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:00
Partager
'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

AI is driving upheaval in gaming, warns Google Cloud exec Jack Buser—and while that may unlock innovation, not every studio will make it.
Threshold
T$0.01676-1.75%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.0743-9.75%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1318+1.22%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/25 05:01
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Kan dit technisch patroon de Dogecoin koers richting $0,31 brengen?

Is Dogecoin Set to Breakout? XRP Nears Key Levels While BlockDAG’s $381M Presale makes it the Best Performing Crypto

'Some Studios Won’t Survive' as AI Takes Over Gaming, Says Google Cloud Exec

​​Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million

Deribit: $3.9 billion BTC options and ETH options are about to expire, and BTC’s biggest pain point is $106,000