Bitcoin-supporting company Metaplanet is preparing to buy Bitcoin with a new stock issuance program! Here are the details

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/08/28 01:36
Metaplanet, a Japan-based and publicly traded company, has announced a new strategy that will attract attention in the cryptocurrency markets.

Japanese Company Metaplanet Prepares to Acquire Bitcoin with $881 Million in Share Issuance

The company plans to raise 130.334 billion yen (about $881 million) through an international stock offering. The majority of the funds will be directed toward direct Bitcoin investments.

According to the company’s statement, 123.818 billion yen ($837 million) of the capital to be collected will be used for Bitcoin acquisitions between September and October 2025. The remaining 6.516 billion yen ($44 million) will be allocated to the development of Bitcoin-focused financial operations.

Metaplanet is one of the Asian companies that has been making headlines recently for its aggressive Bitcoin strategy. The company currently holds 18,991 Bitcoins. The total value of these assets is estimated at approximately 314.6 billion yen as of August 25, 2025.

Experts interpret Metaplanet’s move as part of a growing trend toward Bitcoin being favored by institutional treasuries. The adoption of this strategy, particularly one pioneered by MicroStrategy, in Japan could boost institutional investor interest in the region.

Company officials emphasize that the new investments are made within the scope of a long-term strategy and that Metaplanet aims to position Bitcoin as a “core reserve asset” on its balance sheet.

This development is seen as a new milestone in the global institutional adoption of Bitcoin.

*This is not investment advice.

