Bitcoin Swift Accelerates Ahead of Ethereum Catch‑Up and Bitcoin Hyper Hype

Par : Cryptodaily
2025/08/21 18:37
The heat is on across crypto: Ethereum’s price is holding in the $3,000–$3,200 range as Layer‑2 adoption grows, Bitcoin Hyper’s presale is riding headlines with a token price a touch over one cent and more than $9 million raised, and Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) has blasted into Stage 6 at $6 after surpassing $1 million raised and 4,000 community members. Even bigger, BTC3 just confirmed an early launch on August 30 plus a limited‑time bonus for participants joining now. If you’re hunting for momentum and payouts, this is the window.

Ethereum & Bitcoin Hyper: Solid Tailwinds, Real Buzz

Ethereum remains the top smart‑contract hub for DeFi and NFTs, supported by accelerating Layer‑2 scaling and strong developer activity. Price action between $3,000 and $3,200 keeps it squarely in the spotlight. Bitcoin Hyper (HYPER) is positioning as a faster, cheaper Bitcoin‑adjacent Layer‑2 using Solana tech; its presale sits just above a cent with more than $9 million raised, and bulls argue major exchange listings could be a catalyst if execution lands. Meanwhile, Bitcoin Swift is already paying users today via programmable PoY rewards, creating immediate cash‑flow style incentives that the others don’t yet offer.

What Makes Bitcoin Swift Different

Bitcoin Swift (BTC3) is redefining decentralized finance by blending adaptive rewards, AI automation, privacy-first design, and scalable governance into one powerful financial operating system.

  • Proof-of-Yield: Dynamic rewards from Day 1, paid at the end of each presale stage

  • AI Integration: Smart contracts and oracles that learn and optimize in real time

  • Privacy & Identity: zk-SNARKs and decentralized identity for compliance without exposure

  • Hybrid Security: PoW + PoS for both resilience and governance integrity

  • Launch Plan: Starts on Solana for speed and low fees, then transitions to its own chain for full sovereignty

BTC3E: The USD‑Pegged Engine For Real Payments

Inside the BTC3 stack is BTC3E, an overcollateralized USD‑pegged stablecoin. Users lock BTC3 to mint BTC3E at 150%+ collateral ratios, with AI oracles monitoring prices in real time, and automated liquidations protecting solvency. Governance can adjust stability fees and thresholds, making BTC3E a practical rail for payments and DeFi across the ecosystem.

Security Checked: Multiple Audits & KYC

Investor confidence matters, and BTC3 has undergone independent reviews: the project is covered by the Cyberscope Audit, Audit Solidproof, and Audit Spywolf, alongside a full KYC verification, strong signals for transparency and diligence.

Stage 6 Presale: Countdown, Payouts, Bonuses

Stage 6 is live at $6 with 166% APY, and less than 9 days remain before the presale ends. After this, only Stages 6 and 7 remain before the early August 30 launch. Stage 5 has already delivered a 96% APY and $110,000 in rewards, the community has surpassed 4,000 members, and fundraising has topped $1 million, marking a powerful ramp into launch.

Bonus structure (Stage 6):

  • $100–$1,999 → 25% extra tokens

  • $2,000–$4,999 → 50% extra tokens

  • $5,000+ → 100% extra tokens

These are on top of BTC3’s programmable staking rewards, with real payouts at the end of each presale stage, not someday, but on a rolling basis as stages close.

Influencers Are Talking, Here’s Why

Crypto voices are piling in, calling out BTC3’s blend of speed, rewards, and security. Detailed looks from:

  • Crypto Sister – breaks down why PoY rewards are attracting early‑stage capital.

  • Bull Run Angel – highlights the presale pace and Stage 6 yield.

  • Crypto Show – focuses on Solana launch speed and low fees.

For official updates and announcements, follow X. For token details, utilities, and roadmap, the Website is the starting point.

Bottom Line

Ethereum’s fundamentals remain powerful, and Bitcoin Hyper’s presale buzz is real. But if you want immediacy, yield, and momentum, Bitcoin Swift stands out right now. With Stage 6 at $6, 166% APY, a stacked bonus event, real PoY payouts as stages close, and an early August 30 launch, the window for maximum advantage is open and moving fast.

For more information on Bitcoin Swift:Website: https://bitcoinswift.com

Disclaimer: This is a sponsored article and is for informational purposes only. It does not reflect the views of Crypto Daily, nor is it intended to be used as legal, tax, investment, or financial advice.

